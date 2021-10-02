Connect with us

Thailand

Saturday Covid-19 Update: New infections, deaths

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

Today, the CCSA reported 11,375 new Covid-19 infections. Coronavirus-related deaths fell below 100 for the first time in months with 87 deaths. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,597,3741 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 13,127 recoveries, 654 more than yesterday. There are now 113,394 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, 1,839 less than yesterday, though 16 more people were put on ventilators, one of the very few negative figures in today’s Covid-19 report.

Out of the new cases, 184 were found in correctional facilities. Just under 70,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for the virus over the past several months.

Vaccination data continues to be inconsistent, with the number of third vaccine booster shots administered mysteriously falling by 162,000 between September 17 and September 18. Also, while various government and news sources touted that, in celebration of Mahidol Day, somewhere between 1 million and 1.3 million vaccines were administered, the official figures from the Department of Disease Control show the number of vaccines given on September 24 to be only 765,898.

Now, the reported number of vaccines given on the last day in September is listed by the DDC to be a staggering 2,288,728 injections, with over 1.3 million people receiving their second doses that day. It seems like such an impressing accomplishment would be exalted and heralded in the press, but the record-shattering achievement seems to have gone unmentioned.

More information and provincial totals will be reported by the CCSA this afternoon.

SOURCE: DDC

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Trending