Phuket taps run dry: 12-hour water cut hits Rawai

Pipes to be cut and joined at booster station; PWA urges residents to store water

Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 31, 2025
The Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has warned residents and businesses in Rawai, Phuket, to prepare for a full-day water outage tomorrow as essential pipework shuts down the supply for 12 hours.

The disruption will run from 10am to 10pm tomorrow, August 1, and affects a large section of Rawai, including Soi Mittraphap, Saiyuan 1, Soi Laem Ka, Soi Wirachot, Soi Rua Faet, Soi Naya 1–5, and Soi Khok Makham—all the way to Nai Harn Beach. Rawai Beach Road and Saiyuan Road are also on the hit list.

The PWA Phuket branch confirmed that workers will be cutting and splicing 315mm HDPE pipes at the Rawai Booster Station on Wiset Road, part of ongoing efforts to modernise and improve the island’s water system.

“Water flow in affected areas may be weak or completely unavailable during this period,” the PWA said. “Residents are advised to store sufficient water in advance.”

The authority also cautioned that water may appear cloudy or contain sediment when service resumes.

“This is normal after major pipework.”

Local businesses, especially restaurants, guesthouses, and beach operators, are being urged to prepare accordingly. Tourists staying in the area may also experience disruptions to water-based amenities.

The Phuket News reported that the shutdown is part of a wider infrastructure upgrade aimed at boosting long-term water pressure and reliability for southern Phuket.

For assistance or further information, residents can contact the PWA Phuket office directly at 076-319173 or 063-4744565. Alternatively, the national PWA Contact Centre can be reached by dialling 1662.

Though inconvenient, authorities say the short-term pain is necessary to avoid bigger disruptions in the future.

At the start of the month, water and power outages hit Kamala and parts of Cherng Talay on July 4, due to high-voltage grid upgrades. The blackout, triggered by the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), affected homes, hotels, and businesses across Srisoonthorn Road, including Thalang and Surin Beach.

