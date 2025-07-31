2 Cambodian women wanted after viral video of trampling Thai flag

Thai police are searching for two Cambodian women who shared a video on social media showing them behaving provocatively, raising their middle fingers and trampling on the Thai national flag.

The TikTok video went viral amid rising tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border. In the footage, the two women are seen holding Thai flags, pointing their middle fingers at them, then throwing them to the ground and stepping on them.

Based on their clothing and the video’s background, the women appear to be construction workers. Thai netizens speculated that they were working in Thailand and demanded police take legal action against them.

Online investigators attempted to determine the location of the construction site featured in the video. It is believed to be a site belonging to a Chinese-owned manufacturer in the Bor Thong 33 Industrial Estate, located in Kabin Buri district, Prachin Buri province.

The Commander of Prachin Buri Provincial Police, Kiattisak Sathongwian, stated that officers had searched the industrial estate under their jurisdiction but had not yet identified the specific site. Nevertheless, police will continue investigating to determine whether the location in the video falls within the province.

Kiattisak added that the women’s actions violate Section 118 of the Criminal Law, which prohibits insulting the national flag or other state symbols. The offence carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Deputy Governor of Prachin Buri, Weeraphan Dee-on, told Amarin TV that government officials were working to prevent provocative behaviour or physical altercations, particularly during the current border tensions.

Officials issued notices to employers, instructing them not to dismiss Cambodian workers but instead to communicate with them to ensure mutual understanding of the situation.

Officials also requested that Cambodian workers refrain from leaving their accommodation at night or gathering in large groups.

Weeraphan urged employers to report any inappropriate behaviour to officials so that the situation can be addressed promptly.