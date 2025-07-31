What to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 1 to 3)

A guide to the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend: art markets, outdoor movies, and more

Friday, August 1, 2025
66 4 minutes read
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 1 to 3)
Jersey League. Image via เท Flea Market

August in Bangkok might still be looking a little gloomy, but you don’t have to match the mood. Deciding what to do in the city for the weekend is never as easy as counting one, two, three. With too much happening at once, it’s easy to get stuck scrolling.

But don’t worry. Below, we’ve rounded up the best events happening from August 1 to 3. From free art shows and open-air film nights to dance workshops and pantomime, this weekend’s line-up is anything but ordinary.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 1 to 3)

In addition to the following events, Bangkok is also welcoming international artists this August. See our list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.

Event Date & Time Location Price
Biblio Homemade Vol. 2 at Slowcombo Friday, August 1 to Sunday, August 3, 10am to 7pm Living Space, 1st Floor, Slowcombo Free entry
Urban Collectibles 2025 at The Standard X Friday, August 1 to Sunday, August 3 The Standard X Free entry
SAMA Garden Movie Night at SAMA Garden Friday, August 1 to Sunday, August 3 SAMA Garden 550 baht per movie
Jersey League at Lido Connect Friday, August 1 to Sunday, August 3, 11am to 9.30pm Lido Connect Free entry
Room Tour at GalileOasis Saturday, August 2, 5pm to 8pm (Opening) / August 2 to 31, 10am to 7pm (Closed Tuesdays) 2nd Floor, GalileOasis Gallery Free entry
Dance in a Day Saturday, August 2, 6pm to 9pm / Sunday, August 3, 1pm to 4pm & 7pm–10pm Multiple venues: Rumpuree Samyan, Moda Dance Studio, Saute Dance Studio 990 baht
Pantomime in Bangkok at Muang Thai Life Assurance Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3, 1.30pm to 6pm Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited 1,110 baht to 1,800 baht

Biblio Homemade Vol. 2 at Slowcombo

Biblio Homemade Vol. 2 at Slowcombo Bangkok
Biblio Homemade Vol. 2. Image viaSlowcombo

Date & Time: Friday, August 1 to Sunday, August 3, 10am to 7pm

Location: Living Space, 1st Floor, Slowcombo

Price: Free entry

Biblio is throwing a three-day celebration for book lovers, and it’s completely free. Head to Slowcombo’s Living Space to join lively talks with authors, translators, and special guests, as they explore stories like Wiman Nam and The Catcher in the Rye.

There’s also a cosy Book Swap Table if you’re ready to trade your shelf favourites, plus a DIY gift-wrapping corner that’s just fun to tinker with. You can also look forward to exclusive book promos and freebies.

Urban Collectibles 2025 at The Standard X

Urban Collectibles 2025 at The Standard X Bangkok
Urban Collectibles 2025 at The Standard X. Image via Mango Art Festival

Date & Time: Friday, August 1 to Sunday, August 3

Location: The Standard X

Price: Free entry

The Standard X Bangkok is turning into an art playground for Urban Collectibles 2025 this weekend. You’ll find rooms filled with rare art toys, limited-edition prints, and bold pieces by over 100 artists from around the world.

DJs will be spinning, collectors will be mingling, and every corner offers something new to discover. Hoster by Mango Art Festival, this is one of those pop-up events where you’ll want to take your time.

SAMA Garden Movie Night at SAMA Garden

SAMA Garden Movie Night at SAMA Garden Bangkok
SAMA Garden Movie Night. Image via SAMA Garden

Date & Time: Friday, August 1 to Sunday, August 3

Location: SAMA Garden

Price: 550 baht per movie

Movie lovers, SAMA Garden is rolling out the green carpet for a cosy outdoor movie night, and you’re invited. Snuggle up in a garden dome and catch feel-good favourites like The Intern, 10 Things I Hate About You, Cast Away, Wonder, and The Notebook.

Pets are welcome, the snacks are sorted, and if you arrive early, you might score a free massage, too. In addition, there’s a healing zone, wellness workshops, and gifts from local brands.

Tickets are available via Ticketmelon.

Jersey League at Lido Connect

Jersey League Vol. 6 at Lido Connect
Jersey League Vol. 6. Image via เท Flea Market

Date & Time: Friday, August 1 to Sunday, August 3, 11am to 9.30pm

Location: Lido Connect

Price: Free entry

Jersey League Vol. 6 is coming this weekend, and it’s going to be cooler than ever. Taking over Lido Connect, this market is a goldmine for vintage jerseys, rere football shirts, Y2K fashion, and second-hand streetwear.

You are welcome to show off your style, swap stories with fellow fashion lovers, and dig through racks for that one perfect piece. Come as youa re and leave with something that feels made just for you.

Room Tour at GalileOasis

Room Tour at GalileOasis Bangkok
Room Tour. Image via GalileOasis

Date & Time: Saturday, August 2, 5pm to 8pm (opening event) / Saturday, August 2 to Sunday, August 31, 10am to 7pm (exhibition) – closed on Tuesdays

Location: 2nd Floor, GalileOasis Gallery

Room Tour is a playful art exhibition that turns a gallery into a home. Walk through a bedroom, living room, dining space, and garden terrace, each one brought to life by five artists sharing pieces of their world.

The exhibition is cosy, personal, and full of little surprises that make you pause and smile. Featuring works by linelaa.bug, Lamunlamai Craftstudio, Casa,euangaraya, Glasglow Homedecor, and I Draw A House For My Friends, the whole space feels like visiting an old friend with great taste and a wild imagination.

Dance in a Day

Dance in a Day
Image via Dance in a Day

Date & Time: Saturday, August 2, 6pm to 9pm and Sunday, August 3, 1pm to 4pm and 7pm to 10pm

Location: Multiple venues across Bangkok, including Rumpuree Samyan, Moda Dance Studio, and Saute Dance Studio

Price: 990 baht

Have you ever wanted to dance but never quite know how? Dance in a Day is the best thing to do for you this weekend in Bangkok. You don’t have to worry about routines or pressure, this workshop features two hours of easy moves, good music, and lots of laughing. In fact, you don’t need a partner, experience, or confidence at all. Just show up ready to let go a little!

Tickets are available via Ticketmelon.

Pantomime in Bangkok at Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited

Pantomime in Bangkok at Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited
Pantomime in Bangkok at Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited. Image via Pantomime in Bangkok

Date & Time: Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3, 1.30pm to 6pm

Location: Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited

Price: 1,110 baht to 1,800 baht

Pantomime in Bangkok is returning this weekend with shows that are louder in silence and stranger in the best way. Ten top-tier mime artists from Japan, joined by one Thai guest performer are ready to take you on a wild ride through silence.

Surreal characters, clever physical storytelling, and moments that slip between hilarity and something much deeper are just some of the things you can expect.

Tickets are available via ThaiTicketMajor.

Rain or shine, your weekend doesn’t need to be dull. Bookmark your favourites, rally your friends, or head out solo because the best way to enjoy the city is to just go.

Want to experience live music while exploring new genres? Check out our list of upcoming music festivals in Bangkok this 2025.

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya16 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, August 1, 2025
66 4 minutes read

