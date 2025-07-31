MP blasted for ‘disrespecting’ Thai military during border clash

People’s Party MP faces probe after sparking outrage over Thai-Cambodian conflict remarks

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, July 31, 2025
Photo of Sahassawat Kumkong courtesy of Bangkok Post

Prominent political activist Srisuwan Janya has filed a petition with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), demanding an investigation into what he calls “serious ethical misconduct” by a Chon Buri member of Parliament.

The complaint targets Sahassawat Kumkong, an MP with the People’s Party (PP), whose now-deleted Facebook post criticised the Thai military amid the tense border conflict with Cambodia. The post, made during heightened national security concerns, triggered swift condemnation online—and now from government watchdogs.

Srisuwan argued that the post undermined public morale and disrespected the armed forces at a time when the nation was “morally supporting” their efforts to defend Thai sovereignty.

“It’s unethical for someone holding public office to make such comments,” Srisuwan said in his filing.

He urged the NACC to investigate Sahassawat and called on the Supreme Court to suspend him from parliamentary duties. He also requested a permanent disqualification from future elections.

Photo of Srisuwan Janya courtesy of Bangkok Post

Bangkok Post reported that Sahassawat later walked back on his comments, expressing regret and clarifying that he never intended to cause division or stir hatred. The damage, however, appears to have been done.

PP deputy leader and list-MP Rangsiman Rome issued a public apology on behalf of the party and confirmed that Sahassawat had been formally cautioned.

“Our position remains consistent,” Rangsiman said. “We support what is beneficial and advocate for necessary reforms. While we stand with the military in safeguarding the people, our call for reforms continues.”

He also warned against politicising the Thai-Cambodian conflict or using it as justification for a military power grab.

“The conflict must not be used as an excuse for a coup.”

The incident highlights growing political friction in Thailand as tensions simmer along the border. With the military’s role in national security under public scrutiny, and reformist voices demanding change, every word counts—especially online.

Whether the NACC will act on the petition remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: in Thai politics, a single social media post can still cause a storm.

