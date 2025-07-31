Thai man allegedly assaults delivery worker and steals 500 baht from victim

Victim's complaint initially ignored by police until media coverage pressures response

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 31, 2025
68 2 minutes read
Thai man allegedly assaults delivery worker and steals 500 baht from victim | Thaiger
Photo via Hat Yai Focus

A Thai parcel delivery worker accused a male customer, an official at a sub-district administrative office in the southern province of Songkhla, of physically assaulting him and stealing 500 baht.

The delivery worker, 42 year old Pongsiri, shared the details of the alleged assault with Hat Yai Focus news agency in a plea for justice. He reported the incident to Ranot Police Station, stating that it occurred on July 19 at around 11.20am, but claimed that police failed to process his complaint.

Pongsiri explained that he had delivered a cash-on-delivery item to the customer, later identified as 46 year old Uthen, at his home in Ranot district, Songkhla. The product costed 352 baht.

After handing over the item and collecting the payment, Pongsiri returned to his vehicle. Unexpectedly, Uthen followed him and demanded the money back, claiming the product was of poor quality.

Pongsiri explained that he could not issue a refund as his responsibility was limited to delivery. He advised the customer to request a refund through the e-commerce application used to place the order.

Thai delivery worker attacked by male client
The victim | Photo via Hat Yai Focus

According to Pongsiri, Uthen became angry and approached him with a gun in hand. He allegedly pointed the weapon at Pongsiri’s head and demanded the money. Pongsiri said he stood paralysed with fear and was later punched in the chest.

Uthen allegedly continued to aim the gun at Pongsiri while searching his pockets. He then reportedly seized 500 baht, more than the cost of the product.

Related Articles

Pongsiri said he was still required to deliver parcels in the area and feared further attacks. He showed his injuries to the media, claiming that his wounds were sustained during the exchange.

Thai man assaults delivery worker and steals 500 baht
Photo via Hat Yai Focus

After the story gained public attention, officers from Ranot Police Station raided Uthen’s home on 30 July and formally informed him of the charges.

Uthen was charged under Section 339 of the Criminal Law for robbery involving force or violence, which carries a penalty of five to ten years in prison and a fine ranging from 100,000 to 200,000 baht.

Uthen admitted to engaging in a heated argument with the delivery driver and confessed to taking the money, but insisted he did not physically assault Pongsiri and only took 300 baht.

Thai man threatens delivery rider with gun after parcel dispute
Photo via Hat Yai Focus

He claimed he was frustrated after receiving poor-quality online products twice before. He added that he did not personally order the item in question as it was purchased by his girlfriend.

Police attempted to access security camera footage of the incident from Uthen’s residence, but he claimed to have already deleted it.

Latest Thailand News
Thai man allegedly assaults delivery worker and steals 500 baht from victim | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man allegedly assaults delivery worker and steals 500 baht from victim

4 minutes ago
Dead sea turtle found on Phang Nga beach sparks pollution fears | Thaiger Thailand News

Dead sea turtle found on Phang Nga beach sparks pollution fears

13 minutes ago
Cambodia border closures shift Thai trade to sea routes | Thaiger Business News

Cambodia border closures shift Thai trade to sea routes

39 minutes ago
Thai man fatally stabs former father-in-law and confesses crime to mother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man fatally stabs former father-in-law and confesses crime to mother

52 minutes ago
Austrians eye Pattaya paradise as mayor rolls out red carpet | Thaiger Pattaya News

Austrians eye Pattaya paradise as mayor rolls out red carpet

1 hour ago
Thailand snubs Hun Manet’s plea to release troops | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand snubs Hun Manet’s plea to release troops

2 hours ago
2 Cambodian women wanted after viral video of trampling Thai flag | Thaiger Thailand News

2 Cambodian women wanted after viral video of trampling Thai flag

2 hours ago
600-million-baht Phuket projects face scrutiny | Thaiger Phuket News

600-million-baht Phuket projects face scrutiny

2 hours ago
12 Chinese nationals arrested for operating call centre scam in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

12 Chinese nationals arrested for operating call centre scam in Chiang Mai

2 hours ago
Indian weddings could fuel Thai FDI boom | Thaiger Business News

Indian weddings could fuel Thai FDI boom

3 hours ago
Jungle ordeal ends in rescue for 19 Thai rangers (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Jungle ordeal ends in rescue for 19 Thai rangers (video)

3 hours ago
Transgender thief caught after snatching bracelet from foreign tourist in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Transgender thief caught after snatching bracelet from foreign tourist in Phuket

4 hours ago
Fatal crash sparks fury over ‘death trap’ roadworks in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Fatal crash sparks fury over ‘death trap’ roadworks in Pattaya

4 hours ago
MP blasted for &#8216;disrespecting&#8217; Thai military during border clash | Thaiger Bangkok News

MP blasted for ‘disrespecting’ Thai military during border clash

4 hours ago
Pattaya drug raid: Major dealer arrested, drugs seized | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drug raid: Major dealer arrested, drugs seized

4 hours ago
Phuket taps run dry: 12-hour water cut hits Rawai | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket taps run dry: 12-hour water cut hits Rawai

4 hours ago
New cafes to check out in Bangkok [2025 edition] | Thaiger Cafe

New cafes to check out in Bangkok [2025 edition]

4 hours ago
Thai woman flees after running her SUV over man at Nakhon Pathom temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman flees after running her SUV over man at Nakhon Pathom temple

5 hours ago
Cambodian man arrested for robbery of Russian tourist in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cambodian man arrested for robbery of Russian tourist in Pattaya

5 hours ago
IndiGo slashes fares to Thailand despite border bloodshed | Thaiger Thailand News

IndiGo slashes fares to Thailand despite border bloodshed

5 hours ago
Former son-in-law charged with fatal stabbing in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Former son-in-law charged with fatal stabbing in Chon Buri

5 hours ago
Thailand failing its youth? Grim report warns of future crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand failing its youth? Grim report warns of future crisis

6 hours ago
Fatal accident on Sukhumvit Road as truck collides with motorcycle | Thaiger Road deaths

Fatal accident on Sukhumvit Road as truck collides with motorcycle

6 hours ago
Thai Air Force denies link to old bomb found in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Air Force denies link to old bomb found in Cambodia

6 hours ago
Thailand grounds all drones as border tensions flare | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand grounds all drones as border tensions flare

7 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 31, 2025
68 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x