Thai man allegedly assaults delivery worker and steals 500 baht from victim

A Thai parcel delivery worker accused a male customer, an official at a sub-district administrative office in the southern province of Songkhla, of physically assaulting him and stealing 500 baht.

The delivery worker, 42 year old Pongsiri, shared the details of the alleged assault with Hat Yai Focus news agency in a plea for justice. He reported the incident to Ranot Police Station, stating that it occurred on July 19 at around 11.20am, but claimed that police failed to process his complaint.

Pongsiri explained that he had delivered a cash-on-delivery item to the customer, later identified as 46 year old Uthen, at his home in Ranot district, Songkhla. The product costed 352 baht.

After handing over the item and collecting the payment, Pongsiri returned to his vehicle. Unexpectedly, Uthen followed him and demanded the money back, claiming the product was of poor quality.

Pongsiri explained that he could not issue a refund as his responsibility was limited to delivery. He advised the customer to request a refund through the e-commerce application used to place the order.

According to Pongsiri, Uthen became angry and approached him with a gun in hand. He allegedly pointed the weapon at Pongsiri’s head and demanded the money. Pongsiri said he stood paralysed with fear and was later punched in the chest.

Uthen allegedly continued to aim the gun at Pongsiri while searching his pockets. He then reportedly seized 500 baht, more than the cost of the product.

Pongsiri said he was still required to deliver parcels in the area and feared further attacks. He showed his injuries to the media, claiming that his wounds were sustained during the exchange.

After the story gained public attention, officers from Ranot Police Station raided Uthen’s home on 30 July and formally informed him of the charges.

Uthen was charged under Section 339 of the Criminal Law for robbery involving force or violence, which carries a penalty of five to ten years in prison and a fine ranging from 100,000 to 200,000 baht.

Uthen admitted to engaging in a heated argument with the delivery driver and confessed to taking the money, but insisted he did not physically assault Pongsiri and only took 300 baht.

He claimed he was frustrated after receiving poor-quality online products twice before. He added that he did not personally order the item in question as it was purchased by his girlfriend.

Police attempted to access security camera footage of the incident from Uthen’s residence, but he claimed to have already deleted it.