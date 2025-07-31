Jungle ordeal ends in rescue for 19 Thai rangers (video)

Army chopper swoops in after ceasefire allows dramatic three-flight rescue from the wild

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 31, 2025
Screenshots from Royal Thai Army Facebook video

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has confirmed the successful rescue of 19 army rangers stranded for nearly six days in dense jungle during the recent Thai-Cambodian border conflict.

The soldiers had embarked on a high-stakes reconnaissance mission on July 23, tasked with verifying the location of a Cambodian BM-21 artillery position. But the very next day, border skirmishes erupted between Thai and Cambodian troops, cutting the rangers off from their unit and plunging them into an ordeal no soldier wants to face.

As gunfire intensified and the conflict escalated, contact with the rangers was lost. Rescue operations were deemed too risky amid ongoing clashes.

But hope returned on Tuesday, July 29, when a fragile ceasefire was finally agreed. Seizing the narrow window, the army deployed a Bell 212 helicopter from the Third Aviation Battalion, which executed three precise sorties to extract all 19 men from the jungle.

“The soldiers were exhausted, lightly injured, and had gone nearly six days without supplies or reinforcements,” the RTA said. “Without an airlift, it would have taken days to navigate out through rough terrain and unpredictable weather.”

Footage released by the RTA yesterday, July 30, shows the dramatic extraction, with soldiers being pulled out from remote jungle terrain under difficult flying conditions, reported Bangkok Post.

The mission received an outpouring of praise across the country, with many lauding the rangers’ grit and resilience under extreme pressure. Social media users hailed the troops as heroes for enduring hunger, injury, and danger to protect the nation.

The 2nd Army Region Command also commended the joint effort between military forces, border police, medics, and volunteers, calling it a testament to national unity and sacrifice.

“These soldiers risked their lives for Thailand’s security,” the command said. “Their survival is a result of courage, discipline, and brotherhood.”

As tensions along the border continue to simmer, the dramatic rescue offers a rare moment of triumph amid chaos—a reminder that in war, bravery often comes with bruises, but sometimes, it brings everyone home.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
