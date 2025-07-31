Pattaya drug raid: Major dealer arrested, drugs seized

Arrest sparks probe into broader narcotics supply routes

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 minute agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 31, 2025
52 1 minute read
Pattaya drug raid: Major dealer arrested, drugs seized | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

In Banglamung District, Pattaya, on July 30, a significant drug bust led by District Chief Patcharapat Sritanyanon resulted in the arrest of a well-known drug dealer, Ratthaphong Phananuson, known by the alias Got Soi Noen. The operation successfully seized 438 methamphetamine pills and 62.61 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, commonly referred to as ice.

The investigation began after a tip-off from a drug user pointed to Got Soi Noen as a key supplier in the Pattaya area. A collaborative effort ensued, involving administrative officials led by Wanchai Wannaphrom, along with officers from Nongprue Police Station, including Kamphrai Laosaen, Nathaphop Yomjinda, Natthawat Sophonsewatasilp, and Tharit Chancharoon, to track and apprehend the suspect.

Ratthaphong was located driving a black Honda Civic while distributing drugs in Soi Nong Krabok. Upon his capture, police found methamphetamine and ice in a black shoulder bag he was carrying. Further inspection of his vehicle revealed additional amounts of crystal methamphetamine.

The operation expanded to Ratthaphong’s home in Soi Nern Plab Wan, where more methamphetamine pills, ice, a digital scale, zip-lock bags used for drug trafficking, and drug paraphernalia were discovered.

Following his admission of guilt, Ratthaphong guided officers to a condominium in South Pattaya. Here, a concealed stash of crystal methamphetamine was located in Room 235/95 on the fifth floor.

Overall, the operation resulted in the confiscation of 438 methamphetamine pills, 62.61 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, a digital scale, plastic bags, and various drug-related equipment. Ratthaphong was subsequently transferred to Nongprue Police Station for legal proceedings under Thai law, reported The Pattaya News.

Pattaya drug raid: Major dealer arrested, drugs seized | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

In similar news, in Kanchanaburi, police have taken down a major drug trafficking ring allegedly run by 37 year old Suthat “Mui” Detchakum, the prime suspect in the May abduction and murder of DJ Tate. The crackdown resulted in five arrests and the confiscation of assets worth 408 million baht.

Related Articles
Latest Thailand News
MP blasted for &#8216;disrespecting&#8217; Thai military during border clash | Thaiger Bangkok News

MP blasted for ‘disrespecting’ Thai military during border clash

4 seconds ago
Pattaya drug raid: Major dealer arrested, drugs seized | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drug raid: Major dealer arrested, drugs seized

1 minute ago
Phuket taps run dry: 12-hour water cut hits Rawai | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket taps run dry: 12-hour water cut hits Rawai

15 minutes ago
New cafes to check out in Bangkok [2025 edition] | Thaiger Cafe

New cafes to check out in Bangkok [2025 edition]

16 minutes ago
Thai woman flees after running her SUV over man at Nakhon Pathom temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman flees after running her SUV over man at Nakhon Pathom temple

22 minutes ago
Cambodian man arrested for robbery of Russian tourist in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cambodian man arrested for robbery of Russian tourist in Pattaya

24 minutes ago
IndiGo slashes fares to Thailand despite border bloodshed | Thaiger Thailand News

IndiGo slashes fares to Thailand despite border bloodshed

31 minutes ago
Former son-in-law charged with fatal stabbing in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Former son-in-law charged with fatal stabbing in Chon Buri

40 minutes ago
Thailand failing its youth? Grim report warns of future crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand failing its youth? Grim report warns of future crisis

2 hours ago
Fatal accident on Sukhumvit Road as truck collides with motorcycle | Thaiger Road deaths

Fatal accident on Sukhumvit Road as truck collides with motorcycle

2 hours ago
Thai Air Force denies link to old bomb found in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Air Force denies link to old bomb found in Cambodia

2 hours ago
Thailand grounds all drones as border tensions flare | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand grounds all drones as border tensions flare

2 hours ago
Chinese journalists arrested at Thai border released without charges | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese journalists arrested at Thai border released without charges

2 hours ago
Rising mental distress as 200,000 displaced by border conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

Rising mental distress as 200,000 displaced by border conflict

3 hours ago
Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach gets sandy makeover to woo tourists | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach gets sandy makeover to woo tourists

3 hours ago
Thai national flag and message fly high in New York Time Square | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai national flag and message fly high in New York Time Square

3 hours ago
Thailand launches digital platform for migrant work permits | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand launches digital platform for migrant work permits

3 hours ago
Massive road revamp to shake up Phuket traffic flow | Thaiger Phuket News

Massive road revamp to shake up Phuket traffic flow

3 hours ago
Police seize illegal e-cigarettes and ketamine in Bangkok raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Police seize illegal e-cigarettes and ketamine in Bangkok raid

3 hours ago
Pattaya motorbike gang traps delivery driver in midnight road rage (video) | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya motorbike gang traps delivery driver in midnight road rage (video)

3 hours ago
Thailand opens first cancer drug manufacturing facility | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand opens first cancer drug manufacturing facility

4 hours ago
Bangkok on her own terms: Is Thailand’s capital safe for solo female travellers? | Thaiger Bangkok Travel

Bangkok on her own terms: Is Thailand’s capital safe for solo female travellers?

4 hours ago
Former laundry owner arrested for Buriram coin machine thefts | Thaiger Crime News

Former laundry owner arrested for Buriram coin machine thefts

4 hours ago
Thailand to invite foreign ambassadors to border after Cambodia tour | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to invite foreign ambassadors to border after Cambodia tour

4 hours ago
Phuket drowning in rubbish: Mayor vows not to quit | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drowning in rubbish: Mayor vows not to quit

4 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 minute agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 31, 2025
52 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x