Pattaya drug raid: Major dealer arrested, drugs seized

In Banglamung District, Pattaya, on July 30, a significant drug bust led by District Chief Patcharapat Sritanyanon resulted in the arrest of a well-known drug dealer, Ratthaphong Phananuson, known by the alias Got Soi Noen. The operation successfully seized 438 methamphetamine pills and 62.61 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, commonly referred to as ice.

The investigation began after a tip-off from a drug user pointed to Got Soi Noen as a key supplier in the Pattaya area. A collaborative effort ensued, involving administrative officials led by Wanchai Wannaphrom, along with officers from Nongprue Police Station, including Kamphrai Laosaen, Nathaphop Yomjinda, Natthawat Sophonsewatasilp, and Tharit Chancharoon, to track and apprehend the suspect.

Ratthaphong was located driving a black Honda Civic while distributing drugs in Soi Nong Krabok. Upon his capture, police found methamphetamine and ice in a black shoulder bag he was carrying. Further inspection of his vehicle revealed additional amounts of crystal methamphetamine.

The operation expanded to Ratthaphong’s home in Soi Nern Plab Wan, where more methamphetamine pills, ice, a digital scale, zip-lock bags used for drug trafficking, and drug paraphernalia were discovered.

Following his admission of guilt, Ratthaphong guided officers to a condominium in South Pattaya. Here, a concealed stash of crystal methamphetamine was located in Room 235/95 on the fifth floor.

Overall, the operation resulted in the confiscation of 438 methamphetamine pills, 62.61 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, a digital scale, plastic bags, and various drug-related equipment. Ratthaphong was subsequently transferred to Nongprue Police Station for legal proceedings under Thai law, reported The Pattaya News.

In similar news, in Kanchanaburi, police have taken down a major drug trafficking ring allegedly run by 37 year old Suthat “Mui” Detchakum, the prime suspect in the May abduction and murder of DJ Tate. The crackdown resulted in five arrests and the confiscation of assets worth 408 million baht.