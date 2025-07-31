Thailand snubs Hun Manet’s plea to release troops

Bangkok insists on full prosecution as PM Hun Manet demands repatriation of captured Cambodian troops

Thursday, July 31, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Royal Thai Army Facebook

Thailand has flatly refused to send home 18 captured Cambodian soldiers, defying a direct appeal from Cambodia’s prime minister.

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has rejected Hun Manet’s public request to immediately repatriate Cambodian troops detained after a deadly border clash, insisting all 18 soldiers must face legal proceedings first.

“All detainees are being treated in line with international standards,” said RTA spokesperson Major General Winthai Suvaree today, July 31. “Legal action under immigration law must be completed before any repatriation can take place.”

The standoff escalated after Hun Manet took to social media, questioning why Cambodia had not shared information about the captured soldiers sooner.

“There is a question as to why the Royal Government of Cambodia did not immediately release information regarding the Cambodian forces that were captured by the Thai army after the ceasefire?” he posted.

He stressed that Cambodia had prioritised the safety of its troops and civilians since fighting erupted on July 24, and called on Thailand to return the detainees promptly.

The RTA confirmed that the 18 Cambodian soldiers had surrendered on Tuesday, July 29, in the Sam Tae area of Sisaket’s Kantharalak district, after running out of ammunition during a fierce firefight.

The clash began when Cambodian forces allegedly launched mortars and heavy weapons into Thai territory, prompting a counteroffensive by Thai special cavalry units.

“The Cambodian soldiers posed no threat and surrendered peacefully,” said Maj. Gen. Winthai. “They were disarmed and detained according to international humanitarian principles.”

Two of the soldiers were seriously injured during the clash and are now being treated at Fort Weerawatyothin Hospital in Surin province.

The RTA said all detainees are being prosecuted for illegal entry and are undergoing mental health evaluations due to potential trauma from combat exposure, reported Bangkok Post.

Recovered weapons, ammunition, and explosives have been handed over for inspection and evidence collection. The explosives will be safely destroyed, while the rest will be preserved for the ongoing legal process.

Despite mounting diplomatic pressure from Phnom Penh, the Thai government has shown no signs of backing down, signalling a tough stance on cross-border incursions amid heightened tensions.

Thailand snubs Hun Manet's plea to release troops

Thursday, July 31, 2025
