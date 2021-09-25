Connect with us

Thailand

Record-breaking 1 million Covid-19 vaccines given yesterday

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: A million Covid-19 vaccines were administered in Thailand yesterday.

Thailand set a domestic record yesterday with more than one million Covid-19 vaccines administered in one day. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked the public and everyone involved in making yesterday Thailand’s most successful vaccination day and expressed confidence that Thailand will reach its inoculation goals by the end of 2021.

The massive campaign of 1 million vaccines was launched as a celebration of Mahidol Day, the holiday that commemorates the death of Prince Mahidol Adulyadej in 1929, who is widely considered the father of modern medicine and public health. Government officials stated they chose this day as a nod of appreciation to the monarchy.

Aside from first and second vaccines, yesterday kicked off the government’s booster shot program, giving a third vaccine to those who had previously received 2 Sinovac vaccines. Previously, booster shots had mainly been administered to medical personnel and frontline workers. At Bang Sue Grand Station, a campaign was launched yesterday to give booster shot vaccines to 15,000 people per day over the weekend and 10,000 a day for several weeks after.

Thailand has now given over 50 million vaccines though the latest figures from the Department of Disease Control is on September 23 and lists a total of 47.6 million injections given. In those figures, just a few thousand shy of 30 million first doses had been given, just under 16.7 million second doses administered and 988,000 third booster shots. The data on booster shots have been inconsistent with figures from September 18 listing just shy of 916,000 third vaccines given, but the data from September 19 mysteriously dropping 162,000 to 754,000 third vaccines.

Regardless, PM Prayut announced through a government spokesman that he is sure that Thailand will reach a 70% vaccination rate for teh target population by the end of 2021. They expect to administer a total of 100 million doses to 50 million people, though that does not account for third vaccines being administered as booster shots.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Bob20
2021-09-25 23:58
Now it's 1m... Official figures say 1.16m And the PM says 1.44m Give it a few days and they'll claim it was 2m 🤣 Thought it would be fact instead of multiple choice 🤔 https://www.cm108.com/w/62067/ https://www.bangkokpost.com/thailand/general/2187275/new-drive-to-give-1m-doses-per-day
image
Graham
2021-09-26 00:02
Shame they weren't able to start this back in 2020, just think where they would be now.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand3 hours ago

Record-breaking 1 million Covid-19 vaccines given yesterday
Technology6 hours ago

Junk messages must now be blocked by Thai mobile carriers
Kanchanaburi7 hours ago

Abusive Kanchanaburi temple rehab centre ordered to close.

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Phuket8 hours ago

Phuket begins new subdermal injection method for vaccines
Bangkok9 hours ago

Police bust hotel party with ecstacy and ketamine, 59 arrested
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Phuket Covid-19: 5 new deaths and 4 new Sandbox infections
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand11 hours ago

Saturday Covid-19 Afternoon Update: full provincial totals
Phuket14 hours ago

Phuket man finds 30 million baht surprise on beach: “whale poop”
Malaysia15 hours ago

Transgender who fled to Thailand faces extradition to Malaysia
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Saturday Covid-19 Update: 11,975 infections, 127 deaths
Thailand1 day ago

Thailand News Today | Nov 1 reopening proposed; arrest for “sexy” officer cosplay | September 24
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Covid-19 UPDATE: Provincial totals, vaccinations and more
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Contrary to Anutin, US says delivery of vaccines awaits Thailand
Thailand1 day ago

Sunsets, ‘Farangs’ and Boring Charisma | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 25
Thailand2 days ago

CCSA approves reopening delay, state of emergency extension
Tourism4 days ago

Travel data to Thailand for 106 million people unprotected online
Economy6 days ago

Cuts to import duty on alcohol, cigars, part of plan to entice wealthy foreigners
Crime4 days ago

OnlyFans content creators arrested by Thai police on pornography charges
Thailand5 days ago

Party at luxury villa in Phuket raided, homeowner allegedly assaults police officer
Coronavirus Vaccines6 days ago

Doctors say cardiac arrest caused death of man given AstraZeneca booster shot
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 days ago

Covid-19: Detailed info on vaccinations, hospitalisations, and provinces
Thailand6 days ago

Around 20 people arrested at Koh Samui restaurant for drinking alcohol, gambling, playing pool
Bangkok5 days ago

Governor says Bangkok will only re-open when safe to do so
Thailand5 days ago

Bangkok re-opening Criteria, Thai Airways keeps Struggling | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 93
Phuket3 days ago

Police suddenly began raiding Patong bars selling alcohol
Pattaya4 days ago

October Pattaya reopening on schedule according to mayor
Thailand6 days ago

Morning Top Stories | No approved October re-opening, Phuket easing restrictions | September 20
Crime3 days ago

Ex-cop “Joe Ferrari,” other officers charged with violating discipline policy over suspect’s death
Phuket6 days ago

Phuket domestic travel rules need streamlining, officials discuss
Thailand5 days ago

Government warns that posting pornographic material is illegal following OnlyFans creator being questioned by police
Thailand2 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending