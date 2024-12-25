Ratchaburi tightens controls on new year celebratory gunfire

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Ratchaburi police have intensified measures to prevent celebratory gunfire during the new year countdown, focusing on safeguarding lives and property. The public is warned against carrying weapons in public areas, and strict permissions are required for fireworks.

Police Chief Wachiraphong Amornpitak announced that Ratchaburi’s police force, in cooperation with the provincial governor, is mobilising efforts to maintain order during the Christmas and new year festivities. This initiative aims to ensure public safety and prevent accidents or disturbances associated with holiday celebrations.

A notable concern is the practice of firing guns into the air during the countdown, an act that has garnered attention due to its potential danger. The enforcement of laws regarding fireworks has become increasingly strict. Fireworks can only be set off with prior permission, and events must be properly authorised. Any incidents causing harm or disruption will be met with legal action. Police have devised plans to increase public awareness and ensure vendors and consumers comply with legal requirements governing the sale and use of fireworks.

Firearms remain a legal issue, with ownership requiring registration. Moving firearms in public without proper authorisation is illegal. Citizens are reminded that possessing or transporting firearms in public spaces without permission is an offence.

Police particularly urge tourists to adhere to these regulations, as residents of Ratchaburi are generally familiar with local laws. There is a strong emphasis on preventing the use of firearms as a means of celebration during the new year countdown. Numerous cautionary tales highlight the potential consequences of such actions, and offenders will face legal repercussions.

To enhance public safety during the festive season, service points, checkpoints, and monitoring stations are established to assist and protect the public. Visitors from other provinces are advised to refrain from bringing weapons, including knives and firearms, into Ratchaburi. These items can escalate situations and increase the severity of incidents.

The police are committed to taking firm action against gunfire, firearms use, and carrying weapons in public, as these activities pose significant risks to public safety and can lead to criminal acts, reported KhaoSod.

“We are dedicated to enforcing the law during this festive period to ensure a safe environment for everyone. The use of firearms in celebration will not be tolerated, and we urge everyone to respect the regulations.”