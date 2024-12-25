Ratchaburi tightens controls on new year celebratory gunfire

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 10:21, 25 December 2024| Updated: 10:21, 25 December 2024
65 2 minutes read
Ratchaburi tightens controls on new year celebratory gunfire
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Ratchaburi police have intensified measures to prevent celebratory gunfire during the new year countdown, focusing on safeguarding lives and property. The public is warned against carrying weapons in public areas, and strict permissions are required for fireworks.

Police Chief Wachiraphong Amornpitak announced that Ratchaburi’s police force, in cooperation with the provincial governor, is mobilising efforts to maintain order during the Christmas and new year festivities. This initiative aims to ensure public safety and prevent accidents or disturbances associated with holiday celebrations.

Advertisements

A notable concern is the practice of firing guns into the air during the countdown, an act that has garnered attention due to its potential danger. The enforcement of laws regarding fireworks has become increasingly strict. Fireworks can only be set off with prior permission, and events must be properly authorised. Any incidents causing harm or disruption will be met with legal action. Police have devised plans to increase public awareness and ensure vendors and consumers comply with legal requirements governing the sale and use of fireworks.

Firearms remain a legal issue, with ownership requiring registration. Moving firearms in public without proper authorisation is illegal. Citizens are reminded that possessing or transporting firearms in public spaces without permission is an offence.

Related news
Ratchaburi tightens controls on new year celebratory gunfire | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police particularly urge tourists to adhere to these regulations, as residents of Ratchaburi are generally familiar with local laws. There is a strong emphasis on preventing the use of firearms as a means of celebration during the new year countdown. Numerous cautionary tales highlight the potential consequences of such actions, and offenders will face legal repercussions.

To enhance public safety during the festive season, service points, checkpoints, and monitoring stations are established to assist and protect the public. Visitors from other provinces are advised to refrain from bringing weapons, including knives and firearms, into Ratchaburi. These items can escalate situations and increase the severity of incidents.

The police are committed to taking firm action against gunfire, firearms use, and carrying weapons in public, as these activities pose significant risks to public safety and can lead to criminal acts, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

“We are dedicated to enforcing the law during this festive period to ensure a safe environment for everyone. The use of firearms in celebration will not be tolerated, and we urge everyone to respect the regulations.”

Ratchaburi tightens controls on new year celebratory gunfire | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Woman allegedly shot dead by husband on Christmas Day in Ayutthaya Crime News

Woman allegedly shot dead by husband on Christmas Day in Ayutthaya

5 seconds ago
MRT extends New Year’s Eve services with free parking across Bangkok Bangkok News

MRT extends New Year’s Eve services with free parking across Bangkok

15 minutes ago
Buri Ram land dispute awaits Supreme Court decision amidst ownership clash Thailand News

Buri Ram land dispute awaits Supreme Court decision amidst ownership clash

18 minutes ago
Smoky bust: E-cigarettes worth 10 million baht seized in Si Racha Crime News

Smoky bust: E-cigarettes worth 10 million baht seized in Si Racha

25 minutes ago
Delivery man critically injured by rogue truck wheel in Chon Buri Road deaths

Delivery man critically injured by rogue truck wheel in Chon Buri

29 minutes ago
Ratchaburi tightens controls on new year celebratory gunfire Central Thailand News

Ratchaburi tightens controls on new year celebratory gunfire

44 minutes ago
Thailand aids Myanmar with cholera outbreak, sends vaccines and medication Thailand News

Thailand aids Myanmar with cholera outbreak, sends vaccines and medication

44 minutes ago
Motorcyclist dies in high-speed crash on Phuket&#8217;s Thepkrasattri Road Phuket News

Motorcyclist dies in high-speed crash on Phuket’s Thepkrasattri Road

1 hour ago
Phayao father kills son in tragic family dispute Crime News

Phayao father kills son in tragic family dispute

1 hour ago
Tsunami tributes confirmed in Phuket after public outcry Environment News

Tsunami tributes confirmed in Phuket after public outcry

1 hour ago
Tragedy as 71 year old killed by own vehicle in Kamphaeng Phet Road deaths

Tragedy as 71 year old killed by own vehicle in Kamphaeng Phet

1 hour ago
Fatal crash on Mahanakhon Expressway in Bangkok claims driver&#8217;s life Road deaths

Fatal crash on Mahanakhon Expressway in Bangkok claims driver’s life

2 hours ago
Severe cold hits Thailand&#8217;s north as south braces for storms Thailand News

Severe cold hits Thailand’s north as south braces for storms

2 hours ago
Bangkok lowers speed limit to 60 km/h in bid to reduce road accidents Thai Law News

Bangkok lowers speed limit to 60 km/h in bid to reduce road accidents

17 hours ago
Thai couple dead in murder-suicide over jealousy of ex-husband Bangkok News

Thai couple dead in murder-suicide over jealousy of ex-husband

17 hours ago
Teeing off diplomacy: Thailand celebrates 50 years with China China News

Teeing off diplomacy: Thailand celebrates 50 years with China

17 hours ago
Thai woman brtually assaulted by neighbour over wandering ducks Crime News

Thai woman brtually assaulted by neighbour over wandering ducks

18 hours ago
Phuket&#8217;s Nai Harn Lake revamp set for February completion Environment News

Phuket’s Nai Harn Lake revamp set for February completion

18 hours ago
&#8216;Sober up or pay&#8217;: Thai govt cracks down on festive driving chaos Bangkok News

‘Sober up or pay’: Thai govt cracks down on festive driving chaos

18 hours ago
Poll reveals what’s draining happiness from the Land of Smiles Bangkok News

Poll reveals what’s draining happiness from the Land of Smiles

18 hours ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Pattaya 2024 Events

Where to celebrate Christmas in Pattaya 2024

19 hours ago
Festive crackdown: Car decked with lights halted in Bangkok Bangkok News

Festive crackdown: Car decked with lights halted in Bangkok

19 hours ago
Hong Kong man restrained by taxi drivers after rampage near Phuket airport Crime News

Hong Kong man restrained by taxi drivers after rampage near Phuket airport

19 hours ago
Tattoo artist threatens client after dispute in Lat Phrao, Bangkok Bangkok News

Tattoo artist threatens client after dispute in Lat Phrao, Bangkok

19 hours ago
Defence Council approves plan to downsize RTA and cut costs Politics News

Defence Council approves plan to downsize RTA and cut costs

20 hours ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Buri Ram land dispute awaits Supreme Court decision amidst ownership clash

Buri Ram land dispute awaits Supreme Court decision amidst ownership clash

Published: 10:47, 25 December 2024
Smoky bust: E-cigarettes worth 10 million baht seized in Si Racha

Smoky bust: E-cigarettes worth 10 million baht seized in Si Racha

Published: 10:40, 25 December 2024
Delivery man critically injured by rogue truck wheel in Chon Buri

Delivery man critically injured by rogue truck wheel in Chon Buri

Published: 10:36, 25 December 2024
Thailand aids Myanmar with cholera outbreak, sends vaccines and medication

Thailand aids Myanmar with cholera outbreak, sends vaccines and medication

Published: 10:20, 25 December 2024