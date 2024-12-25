Delivery man critically injured by rogue truck wheel in Chon Buri

Picture courtesy of Chon Buri Story Facebook

A 38 year old delivery man suffered severe injuries after being struck by a large wheel that detached from a trailer truck on a busy road in Chon Buri. The incident unfolded around noon yesterday, December 24, on Phan Thong-Ban Bueng Road in tambon Nong Hong, Phan Thong district.

Emergency services, including police and rescuers from the Nithitham Maneerat Foundation, arrived promptly at the scene. They discovered Wittaya Dangkrajang, unconscious, lying atop parcels in the rear of a box pickup truck.

Kamon Thanupong, a 42 year old colleague of Wittaya, recounted the event. They were delivering goods to a roadside store, and Kamon was inside the store when the accident occurred. He witnessed Wittaya being hit by the large wheel as he reached for a box from the truck.

Upon arrival, police noted a trailer truck parked approximately 5 metres from the store.

Rescuers reported that Wittaya was unresponsive to initial first aid measures and was subsequently transported to Phan Thong Hospital. Reports from local media describe his condition as 50-50.

The semi-trailer driver, identified as 47 year old Chart, claimed to be unaware of the wheel’s detachment. He mentioned that his routine morning inspection of the truck showed no signs of any issues, reported Bangkok Post.

“I didn’t notice anything wrong when I checked the truck this morning,” Chart explained to the police.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Bunchuen Sarasuk of Phan Thong police.

