Chon Buri jewellery shop owner seeks return of lost heirlooms

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A jewellery shop owner is urgently seeking the return of several high-value pieces. Offering a reward, the owner details that some items hold significant sentimental value as family heirlooms.

The shop owner, 40 year old Yothaka Panyafong, requested media assistance to recover jewellery worth several hundred thousand baht that went missing yesterday, August 21. The incident occurred along the road parallel to the railway, heading towards Chaiyapruek 1, in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri. A formal complaint has been lodged with the police.

Yothaka explained that earlier in the day, she had instructed the shop’s craftsman to collect jewellery pieces that had been sent for cleaning and refurbishing from a jeweller in Soi Khao Talo. The items included two emerald gold rings, one diamond-studded gold ring, one foreign gold ring, a tourmaline necklace, and a pair of earrings, with a total value of more than 250,000 baht.

On the way back, the craftsman placed the jewellery in a zip-lock bag inside his shirt pocket. While travelling on the road parallel to the railway towards Chaiyapruek 1, the craftsman realised the items were missing. Despite efforts to backtrack and search, they could not be found.

Yothaka is appealing to anyone who may have found or seen the missing items to return them. She emphasises that some of these pieces belong to customers and serve as family heirlooms with deep emotional significance. Furthermore, she reaches out to shops that might buy second-hand jewellery, asking them to be vigilant and report if anyone attempts to sell these items.

“It would mean a great deal if anyone who finds the jewellery could return them. Some pieces are irreplaceable family treasures.”

The jewellery shop owner urges anyone with information or who finds the jewellery to contact her at 089-8966641 or visit Elle’s Jewelry at the entrance of Soi Chaiyapruek 1. The shop is offering a reward of 20,000 baht for the safe return of the items, reported KhaoSod.