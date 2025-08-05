Phuket drug bust nets 6,000 pills and ‘Ice queen’ ringleader

Alleged ringleader admits sourcing meth from mystery supplier as police hunt wider network

Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Three suspected drug traffickers are behind bars after police seized more than 6,000 methamphetamine (meth) pills and over 300 grammes of crystal meth (Ice) in a major Phuket sting.

Thalang Police moved in yesterday, August 4, targeting a known drug network operating in Thepkrasattri. Officers arrested 27 year old Bank, his 24 year old girlfriend Pop, and 29 year old Jee, the alleged ringleader of the operation.

The operation was led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Preecha Baringphatthanakun and Pol. Lt. Col. Suchart Luecha, under the command of Phuket Provincial Police Commander, Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum, and Thalang Police Superintendent, Police Colonel Nikorn Chuthong.

The trio face charges of jointly possessing Category 1 narcotics with the intent to sell. Jee faces an additional charge of drug use.

A total of 6,007 meth pills and 337.83 grammes of Ice were confiscated, along with two mobile phones, a digital scale and drug packaging materials.

According to police, the bust followed a tip-off about Jee’s activities. She allegedly acted as a middlewoman, coordinating drug sales in the Thepkrasattri area, with Bank and Pop running deliveries. The couple reportedly earned 2,000 to 2,500 baht per drop.

Surveillance was carried out before officers swooped on a house in Village 11, Thepkrasattri. Police say they found Bank and Pop in a bedroom and observed the suspects throwing items out of the window as officers approached. A search of the area revealed several packages of meth.

Following their arrest, investigators tracked down Jee at a hotel in Ratsada, where she was taken into custody without incident. No drugs were found at the hotel.

Jee later admitted to ordering three bundles of 6,000 meth pills at 27,000 baht per bundle and 300 grammes of Ice for 120,000 baht from an unidentified Thai man. She claimed she had been staying at the hotel for two days and instructed Bank to collect and store the narcotics, The Phuket News reports.

All three suspects were taken to Thalang Police Station for further legal action. Police say the investigation is ongoing to track down others involved in the trafficking network.

