Thailand warned of continued heavy rain and flood

The Meteorological Department forecasted heavy rainfall across northern, northeastern, and eastern Thailand, with warnings for 42 provinces today for potential flash floods and landslides. Bangkok is expected to experience rain in 70% of its area.

Residents in Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom are urged to be cautious of heavy rain and possible flash floods and landslides, especially in hilly areas near watercourses and low-lying regions. This situation arises from a low-pressure system over northern Vietnam’s coast and a moderate southwestern monsoon affecting the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

In the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, moderate winds are expected. The upper Andaman Sea will see waves reaching around 2 metres, while waves in the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will reach between 1-2 metres. During thunderstorms, waves could exceed 2 metres. Mariners in these areas should exercise caution and avoid sailing in stormy conditions.

Tropical depression in the upper South China Sea has intensified into tropical storm Danas, predicted to approach Taiwan between July 7 and 9. It is not expected to directly impact Thailand’s weather, but it will strengthen the southwestern monsoon covering Thailand.

Weather forecast

Northern Thailand can expect thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, and Tak. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 34°C, with southwestern winds at 10-20 km/h.

In northeastern Thailand, 60% of the region will experience thunderstorms, with heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will vary from 23°C to 34°C, with similar wind conditions.

Central Thailand will see thunderstorms in 60% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi. Temperatures will be between 25°C and 35°C, with winds at 10-20 km/h.

In the eastern region, 60% of the area will have thunderstorms, with heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range between 25°C and 34°C, with southwest winds at 15-35 km/h, and sea waves reaching 1-2 metres, exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorms.

Southern Thailand, on the East Coast, will experience thunderstorms in 30% of the area, primarily in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Surat Thani. Temperatures will be from 23°C to 35°C, with winds at 15-35 km/h, and sea waves at 1 metre, rising to 1-2 metres offshore.

On the West Coast of the south, 40% of the area will see thunderstorms and some heavy rain in Ranong and Phang Nga. Temperatures will range from 24°C to 34°C. In provinces from Phuket northwards, southwest winds will blow at 20-35 km/h with 2-metre high waves, while provinces from Krabi southwards will have 15-35 km/h winds and 1-2 metre high waves, exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorms, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its vicinity can anticipate thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with temperatures between 26°C and 35°C.