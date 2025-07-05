Thailand warned of continued heavy rain and flood

Tropical storm Danas nears Taiwan July 7–9, strengthens Thailand monsoon

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, July 5, 2025
113 2 minutes read
Thailand warned of continued heavy rain and flood
Photo courtesy of Global Times

The Meteorological Department forecasted heavy rainfall across northern, northeastern, and eastern Thailand, with warnings for 42 provinces today for potential flash floods and landslides. Bangkok is expected to experience rain in 70% of its area.

Residents in Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom are urged to be cautious of heavy rain and possible flash floods and landslides, especially in hilly areas near watercourses and low-lying regions. This situation arises from a low-pressure system over northern Vietnam’s coast and a moderate southwestern monsoon affecting the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

In the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, moderate winds are expected. The upper Andaman Sea will see waves reaching around 2 metres, while waves in the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will reach between 1-2 metres. During thunderstorms, waves could exceed 2 metres. Mariners in these areas should exercise caution and avoid sailing in stormy conditions.

Tropical depression in the upper South China Sea has intensified into tropical storm Danas, predicted to approach Taiwan between July 7 and 9. It is not expected to directly impact Thailand’s weather, but it will strengthen the southwestern monsoon covering Thailand.

Weather forecast

Northern Thailand can expect thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, and Tak. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 34°C, with southwestern winds at 10-20 km/h.

In northeastern Thailand, 60% of the region will experience thunderstorms, with heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will vary from 23°C to 34°C, with similar wind conditions.

Related Articles

Central Thailand will see thunderstorms in 60% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi. Temperatures will be between 25°C and 35°C, with winds at 10-20 km/h.

Thailand warned of continued heavy rain and flood | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Asia News Network

In the eastern region, 60% of the area will have thunderstorms, with heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range between 25°C and 34°C, with southwest winds at 15-35 km/h, and sea waves reaching 1-2 metres, exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorms.

Southern Thailand, on the East Coast, will experience thunderstorms in 30% of the area, primarily in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Surat Thani. Temperatures will be from 23°C to 35°C, with winds at 15-35 km/h, and sea waves at 1 metre, rising to 1-2 metres offshore.

On the West Coast of the south, 40% of the area will see thunderstorms and some heavy rain in Ranong and Phang Nga. Temperatures will range from 24°C to 34°C. In provinces from Phuket northwards, southwest winds will blow at 20-35 km/h with 2-metre high waves, while provinces from Krabi southwards will have 15-35 km/h winds and 1-2 metre high waves, exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorms, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its vicinity can anticipate thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with temperatures between 26°C and 35°C.

Latest Thailand News
Ranong drug bust: Fishermen caught in boat crackdown Thailand News

Ranong drug bust: Fishermen caught in boat crackdown

20 seconds ago
Thailand warned of continued heavy rain and flood Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand warned of continued heavy rain and flood

17 minutes ago
Thai Mercedes-Benz driver allegedly slaps student over parking dispute Bangkok News

Thai Mercedes-Benz driver allegedly slaps student over parking dispute

17 hours ago
Ubon Ratchathani police arrest 4 for violent assault on woman Thailand News

Ubon Ratchathani police arrest 4 for violent assault on woman

17 hours ago
Bangkok gibbon smuggling busted at India&#8217;s Chennai Airport Bangkok News

Bangkok gibbon smuggling busted at India’s Chennai Airport

17 hours ago
Man found dead in idling car at Udon Thani petrol station Thailand News

Man found dead in idling car at Udon Thani petrol station

17 hours ago
Mae Manee Ponzi scheme leader arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok News

Mae Manee Ponzi scheme leader arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport

17 hours ago
Thailand and Bhutan join forces for sustainable tourism push Thailand News

Thailand and Bhutan join forces for sustainable tourism push

17 hours ago
App chaos: Half-Half travel scheme stalls, millions left stranded Thailand News

App chaos: Half-Half travel scheme stalls, millions left stranded

17 hours ago
Thai woman confronts stranger for sneaking clothes into her washing machine Thailand News

Thai woman confronts stranger for sneaking clothes into her washing machine

17 hours ago
Andaman manhunt: Bomb suspects vanish, truck seized Phuket News

Andaman manhunt: Bomb suspects vanish, truck seized

17 hours ago
Doll and chain: Randy pensioner duped in 50k silicone sex doll scam Thailand News

Doll and chain: Randy pensioner duped in 50k silicone sex doll scam

18 hours ago
River on the rampage: Chiang Rai braces for dangerous floods Thailand Weather Updates

River on the rampage: Chiang Rai braces for dangerous floods

18 hours ago
HIV and let die: Over half a million infected in Thailand outbreak Thailand News

HIV and let die: Over half a million infected in Thailand outbreak

18 hours ago
Thai man dies after seeking help with mysterious cut wounds in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai man dies after seeking help with mysterious cut wounds in Bangkok

18 hours ago
Phuket’s billion-baht bet: New cruise port promises tourism boom Phuket News

Phuket’s billion-baht bet: New cruise port promises tourism boom

19 hours ago
Quake fake! Thailand tsunami terror just a cartoon cliffhanger Thailand News

Quake fake! Thailand tsunami terror just a cartoon cliffhanger

19 hours ago
Tomorrowland hits Thailand: Chon Buri to host mega festival Pattaya News

Tomorrowland hits Thailand: Chon Buri to host mega festival

19 hours ago
Thai woman injured as iron rods fly off pickup on Khon Kaen road Thailand News

Thai woman injured as iron rods fly off pickup on Khon Kaen road

19 hours ago
From pests to baht: Thailand’s monitor lizards set to make a killing Thailand News

From pests to baht: Thailand’s monitor lizards set to make a killing

20 hours ago
Coup freeze or countdown? Thailand’s military walks tightrope Thailand News

Coup freeze or countdown? Thailand’s military walks tightrope

20 hours ago
Pattaya’s purge: Homeless camps cleared in sweeping crackdown Pattaya News

Pattaya’s purge: Homeless camps cleared in sweeping crackdown

20 hours ago
Bar from grace: British man gets 21 years for human trafficking Pattaya News

Bar from grace: British man gets 21 years for human trafficking

20 hours ago
New marine protection zones established around Koh Phayam Thailand News

New marine protection zones established around Koh Phayam

20 hours ago
Foreign tourists slammed for urinating on Pattaya Beach Pattaya News

Foreign tourists slammed for urinating on Pattaya Beach

22 hours ago
Thailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, July 5, 2025
113 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x