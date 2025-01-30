Rabies panic: Khon Kaen officials say cooked beef is safe

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Health officials in Sam Sung district, Khon Kaen moved to calm public fears after reports of rabies-infected beef sparked concerns about food safety. While a cow infected with rabies was slaughtered and consumed earlier this month, officials have clarified that properly cooked beef remains safe to eat.

The outbreak began on January 23, when a dog infected with rabies entered Kranuan subdistrict and bit a tied-up cow before dying. Unaware of the infection, villagers slaughtered the cow and consumed its meat, leading to a temporary rabies outbreak zone being declared within a 3-kilometre radius to control the spread.

Lab tests confirmed the rabies virus in the dog on January 24. In response, Sam Sung District Chief Warunee Sutla led an urgent response team, including officials from the Khon Kaen Provincial Livestock Office, Sam Sung Hospital, and the Public Health Office, to the affected area.

Officials surveyed residents, vaccinated all individuals who had come into contact with infected animals, and checked local pets for rabies protection, providing four vaccine doses per animal. The investigation identified three people bitten by the infected dog, all of whom have received full rabies vaccinations.

As of now, 276 at-risk individuals have been vaccinated, and 3,747 animals, including dogs, cats, cattle, and rabbits, have received rabies shots. Officials stressed that the outbreak has been contained, and beef is safe to eat as long as it is properly cooked.

Officials continue to urge the public to buy meat from certified slaughterhouses and to avoid consuming raw beef to prevent further health risks. The Sam Sung District Livestock Office had already launched a rabies vaccination drive on January 17, following cases in the neighbouring Maha Sarakham province, reported The Nation.

With the situation now under control, officials have reassured residents that there is no longer any danger in consuming beef.

