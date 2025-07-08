50 attackers storm security base in Narathiwat, injuring two officers

Coordinated ambush sparks fears of escalating unrest in southern border

Bright Choomanee15 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
50 attackers storm security base in Narathiwat, injuring two officers
Picture courtesy of Thairath

Approximately 50 assailants, armed with 24 firearms and pipe bombs, launched an attack on a security base in the Mueang district of Narathiwat province on June 28.

Two officers, 45 year old Aphisit Srianurak and 36 year old Waehumran Waesamoh, were injured in the incident. Investigations revealed that 702 bullet casings were used during this attack, which have been linked to 99 previous incidents across nine districts in Narathiwat and Yala provinces.

The bullet casings comprised various calibres: 201 NATO 7.62 mm casings, used in 14 incidents; 15 Russian 7.62 mm casings, linked to four incidents; 400 small calibre 5.56 mm casings fired from weapons such as HK33, AK33, AK102, and M16; 70 casings from 12-gauge shotguns, associated with seven incidents; and untraceable 9 mm handgun casings.

Additionally, 115 M13-style ammunition belts were recovered. These weapons are suspected to have been used in attacks on military bases, checkpoints, and both Buddhist and Muslim civilians before being hidden by groups of insurgents for future use.

In a related development, a Nissan sedan with the registration 1 กอ 397 กรุงเทพ, was found completely burnt in the Rue So district of Narathiwat on the night of July 5. The vehicle was owned by a bank, while the registered user is a woman from Nakhon Pathom province.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police suspect that the arson was an attempt to destroy evidence, as the car was believed to have been intended for use in a car bomb attack, reported KhaoSod.

Security agents uncovered links between people involved in this case and the bombing at Phuket International Airport on June 25.

The car was supposedly being prepared for a car bomb in Raman district, Yala province, or in Rue So district. Investigations are ongoing to identify those responsible for abandoning and burning the vehicle.

In related news, tensions flared again in Narathiwat as a suspicious sedan was torched in Rueso district, drawing rangers to the scene following an earlier explosion.

At 8.56pm on July 5, paramilitary rangers from Company 4608 were notified by the village chief of Moo 5, Bue Cho village in Sao subdistrict, Rueso district, Narathiwat province, about a burning sedan found roadside, roughly 300 metres from Balo Bridge.

Thailand News

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee15 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
