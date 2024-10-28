Snake snack attack: Python’s kitten meal causes a hissy fit in grocery

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A massive python was discovered after devouring two adorable kittens in a grocery store near the mountains in Phatthalung. It was too full to move, prompting rescue officials to capture and release it back into nature.

Rescue officials in Phatthalung’s Srinakarin district received a call for help from locals reporting a large python that had swallowed a male and a female kitten. The incident took place at a grocery store in the Banna subdistrict, Srinakarin district, Phatthalung province, which is located near a cave.

Upon arrival, rescue officials found the python still lying at the scene, too engorged to slither away. The team used a snake-catching pole to secure the python and then pulled it out.

The python measured nearly 5 metres in length. The officials placed it into a sack and weighed it, registering a hefty 16.6 kilogrammes. Afterwards, the python was released back into its natural habitat.

The grocery store owner, 67 year old Sujin Nuanchan recounted that she had opened her shop in the morning when she suddenly noticed the large python coiled up on the floor beside the door. The snake appeared calm and motionless.

Upon checking, she found that two playful kittens she kept in the shop were missing. She suspected that the python had swallowed them.

She noted that snakes often visit the shop because it is located near the cave at the foot of the Banthat mountain range, but she never imagined encountering one this large, reported KhaoSod.

