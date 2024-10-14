Last orders: Alcohol sales dry up nationwide for Buddhist lent finale

Image: ThailandNOW

A nationwide alcohol sales ban will be enforced for 24 hours on the day of Awk Phansa, which marks the end of Buddhist Lent. This year, it falls on Thursday, October 17. The Alcohol Control Act mandates that all establishments, except duty-free shops in international airports, comply with this ban.

The prohibition period begins at midnight on Wednesday, October 16, and ends at midnight on Thursday, October 17.

Violators of this law face penalties including fines of up to 10,000 baht, imprisonment for up to six months, or both. Awk Phansa is one of Thailand’s five major Buddhist holidays, alongside Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Asarnha Bucha, and Khao Pansa, which marks the start of Buddhist Lent.

Awk Phansa signifies the conclusion of the three-month Buddhist Lent, also known as the rains retreat. During this period, Buddhist monks stay in their temples to meditate, study scriptures, and pray.

The day commemorates the Buddha’s return from the second level of heaven, where he spent three months teaching his mother and other celestial beings about higher doctrine.

After Lent ends, monks are free to travel again, after having been confined to their temples for three months. Various religious rituals mark the day, including merit-making, prayers, lectures, and other ceremonies.

The Pavarana ceremony, where monks make resolutions and seek forgiveness for any offences committed during Lent, is a key practice.

Temples across Thailand hold special events, often featuring fairs and colourful parades with candles and lights. Worshippers gather to make merit, offer respect, and participate in religious ceremonies. For the general public, the day is most notably marked by the nationwide alcohol sales ban.

