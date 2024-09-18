Snakes alive: Thai woman battles 4-metre python in Samut Prakan

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 15:17, 18 September 2024| Updated: 15:17, 18 September 2024
Snakes alive: Thai woman battles 4-metre python in Samut Prakan
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A quiet night turned into a nightmare for a woman in Samut Prakan province when a 4-metre-long python wrapped itself around her for nearly two hours, leaving her fighting for her life.

The woman, 64 year old Arrom Arunroj, had just finished her dinner and was washing dishes at the back of her house, located near a dense reed forest when she was viciously attacked by the massive snake.

“I felt a sharp pain on my thigh, and when I looked down, I saw the python.”

Alone in her home, Arrom tried desperately to pull the python off but the snake’s strength overwhelmed her. She collapsed to the ground as its powerful coils tightened around her. Exhausted and gasping for breath, Arrom’s faint cries for help went unheard until a passing neighbour raised the alarm around 10pm.

Related news

Rescue workers from the Samut Prakan Poh Tek Tung Foundation arrived at a house shrouded in darkness. After breaking in, they found Arrom barely conscious, with the python still tightly wrapped around her. The rescuers took 30 minutes to wrestle the snake off her, leaving her bruised, with several bite wounds. Though non-venomous, pythons’ bites can cause severe infections.

Arrom, a maid at a children’s hospital in Bangkok, has been living alone since her husband’s death. After her harrowing encounter, she was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

While she recovers from her terrifying ordeal, locals remain on high alert as more snakes may lurk in the surrounding area, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, a large king cobra measuring 3.5 metres was found hiding in the kitchen of a 73 year old woman’s house, prompting her to call the Southern Venomous Snake Team for assistance. The incident occurred on September 12, when an official from the Southern Venomous Snake Team received a distress call from a woman who resides in Moo 8, Thap Chang subdistrict, Na Thawi district, Songkhla province.

