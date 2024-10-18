Giant snakes prompt dramatic four-hour rescue in East Thailand

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A dramatic encounter between a giant king cobra and a large python led to a tense four-hour rescue operation in Chanthaburi province.

The incident took place at the Phromsutthisakayarama Monastery, where the two snakes were spotted. Residents believe the snakes were followers of a mythological serpent, emerging from hibernation after the Buddhist Lent.

Advertisements

The rescue team from Sawang Katanyu Foundation was alerted by monks who feared for the safety of the monastery’s inhabitants. The monastery is situated in a fruit orchard, with a towering 15-metre tamarind tree looming behind the monks’ quarters.

Upon arrival, the team first located the python coiled at the base of a longan tree near the tamarind tree. The python, measuring more than 2 metres, was captured without much difficulty and placed in a fertiliser bag.

Shortly after, the team spotted the king cobra high up in the tamarind tree. The cobra’s massive size was evident from below.

Rescue personnel used a crane truck and a tall ladder to reach the snake. However, the cobra, feeling threatened, tried to escape higher up the tree and displayed aggressive behaviour by raising its head and striking at the rescuers.

After more than four hours, the cobra began to show signs of fatigue. The team decided to act quickly, using two snares to secure the snake by its body and head. The cobra fell to the ground but attempted to flee again. The rescuers managed to capture it and moved it to an open area for examination.

Advertisements

The cobra, a fully grown female, measured 4 metres in length and weighed approximately 7 to 8 kilogrammes. It had minor injuries and appeared weak. The team provided water and applied cold compresses to reduce its stress. The snake was then placed in a plastic container for recovery and observation before being released back into a distant natural habitat.

Dog barking

A monk named Kruba Bok, who resides at the monastery, recounted the discovery. He mentioned that his dog had been barking unusually, prompting the abbot to investigate.

They found the python under the longan tree and then noticed the king cobra in the tamarind tree. It is believed that the two snakes were involved in a chase, although it is unclear which was the pursuer and which was the prey.

The monks then called the rescue team for assistance. Fortunately, neither snake sustained severe injuries.

Local villagers expressed amazement at the size of the king cobra and the python, remarking that they had never seen such large snakes before. They speculated that the snakes were servants of a mythical serpent, emerging during the Buddhist Lent. There is also concern that the male cobra might follow the captured female, reported KhaoSod.

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why do residents believe the snakes were followers of a mythological serpent? This belief is rooted in local folklore linking serpent sightings to spiritual events like Buddhist Lent. How did the monks’ dog contribute to the discovery of the snakes? The dog’s unusual barking alerted the monks, leading them to investigate and find the snakes. What challenges did the rescue team face during the operation? The king cobra’s aggressive behaviour and attempts to escape posed significant challenges. What if the snakes had not been discovered and captured? Uncaptured, the snakes could have posed a danger to the monastery inhabitants or led to further wildlife-human conflicts. Why is the balance between wildlife and human habitation significant in rural Thailand? It highlights the need for coexistence strategies to ensure safety and conservation.