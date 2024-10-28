Thai man arrested for attempted murder of sex worker over wallet dispute

Photo via SiamRath

Police arrested a Thai man for the attempted murder of a sex worker in Pattaya after he crashed his car into her and fired shots at her, following a misunderstanding over a suspected theft.

Officers from Nong Prue Police Station apprehended the 51 year old man, identified as Wathin, at his home in the Isaan province of Sisaket at around 7.17pm, yesterday, October 27. A 9mm blank gun and ammunition were seized at the scene. He was arrested in connection with the attempted murder of the sex worker, which occurred in Pattaya on October 26.

Wathin explained that he was drinking on Pattaya Beach on the day of the incident and meeting the woman, identified as 39 year old Phit. They got along well so he invited her to continue enjoying the beach vibes with him at Jomtien Beach.

After they visited Jomtien Beach, Wathin claimed that he took Phit back to Pattaya Beach and later discovered that his wallet, which was stored inside the car, was missing. He suspected Phit of stealing it but she denied any wrongdoing. In addition to denying the theft, Phit demanded payment for her time, which angered Wathin.

According to Wathin, Phit threatened to file a complaint against him for failing to pay her and immediately got out of his car.

Wallet found in car

Wathin stated that he later saw Phit sitting on a motorcycle with another man. The motorcyclist approached his car and demanded that he park to discuss the unpaid fee. Wathin claimed he felt threatened and decided to fire two shots at the motorcycle.

Wathin further explained that the two continued to pursue him, prompting him to crash his car into the motorcycle, causing them to fall onto the road.

Wathin then fled to his home province of Sisaket to spend time with his family. He did not disclose his actions to his family until he was arrested. Wathin added that he later found his wallet on the floor of his car.

The condition of the two victims was not revealed in the report.

Wathin is now facing three charges:

Section 8 of the Act on Firearms, Ammunition, Explosive, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearm: Carrying a firearm in a public place without permission or necessity. The punishment for this offence is imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

Section 371 of the Criminal Law: Carrying a weapon in a public place without a valid reason. The penalty is a fine of up to 100 baht, and the weapon will be confiscated.

Attempted Murder: This charge carries a penalty of half the punishment for murder under Section 288 of the Criminal Law, which can result in the death penalty, life imprisonment, or imprisonment for 15 to 20 years.