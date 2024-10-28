Golden opportunity: Thai investors ‘mint’ to act as prices hold steady

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In an unexpected twist for the Thai economy, the Gold Traders Association (GTA) announced a welcome bout of stability in today’s gold prices, prompting savvy investors to make their move. As of today, October 28, the glint of gold remains constant—keeping the market at a tantalising standstill.

The GTA’s latest update, released at 9am, confirmed the price for gold ornaments holds firm at 44,200 baht per baht weight, unchanged from yesterday’s figures. It’s a golden opportunity as decision-makers grapple with whether to dive in!

Earlier reports from this morning outlined that the buying price for domestic gold bars sits at 43,600 baht per baht weight, with a selling price of 43,700 baht. As for those glittering 96.5% gold ornaments, buyers face a price tag of 42,811.84 baht, while sellers look at 44,200 baht—a steadying influence as global gold, or Gold Spot, continues its shine at US$2,732.00 per ounce, said a market trader.

With such stability at hand, analysts suggest it’s a prime time to consider bolstering one’s investment portfolio.

“The prices have remained stable, and this could be a strategic time for investors.”

This price consistency spells good news for the gold market, forging a predictable path for both traders and buyers. It seems the scales of supply and demand have finally evened out, offering a breather for those on the fence about their golden gambles.

The GTA is keeping its eyes peeled, promising to keep all stakeholders updated with any twists or turns in pricing as the day unfolds. For those eyeing an entrance into the glittering world of gold or contemplating expansions, there’s no better time than when prices plateau, providing a lucrative edge minus the turmoil of price hikes and drops.

This moment of stability isn’t just a footnote, it’s a call to action for potential investors to make informed, confident decisions without the usual economic jitters. The GTA is ready to steer them through the dynamic marketplace, making sure they stay ahead of any waves in the world of precious metals.

