Prawit’s leaked audio drama: Secret ambitions exposed?

Photo courtesy of The Nation

An aide to Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader General Prawit Wongsuwan filed a police complaint against two high-profile figures for allegedly leaking a bombshell phone conversation. The explosive recording, which Prawit previously dismissed as a doctored or AI-manipulated fake, has now landed two individuals in hot water.

PPRP Secretary-General Paibul Nititawan took the reins, filing the complaint today at Hua Mak Police Station against former Pheu Thai Party spokesperson Prompong Nopparit and Channel 9 TV host Danai Ekmahasawat for sharing a controversial audio clip that could spell trouble for Prawit.

Advertisements

The leaked conversation allegedly captures Prawit speaking with Suttipong Julcharoen, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Interior Ministry. Danai played the clip on his Inside Thailand show on September 11, while Prompong took things further by lodging a corruption complaint against Prawit with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) the very next day.

Prompong claimed the clip revealed Prawit abusing his power by meddling in Interior Ministry promotions. In response, Paibul declared Prawit’s determination to fight back, filing charges against the duo for breaching Article 2 of the 21st order from the 2006 military regime, which bans publishing leaked phone calls.

Four audio clips were aired in total, with one allegedly capturing Prawit’s desire to ascend to the prime ministership. While Prawit’s team initially branded the recordings as fake, Suttipong has reportedly confirmed that at least one clip is real, reported The Nation.

UPDATE: Anti-money laundering complaint filed against Prawit Wongsuwon

A fresh anti-money laundering complaint has been lodged against former Thailand Deputy Prime Minister, and Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader, Prawit Wongsuwon, following the release of one of four controversial audio recordings. The complaint was submitted by Prompong Nopparit, former spokesman of the Pheu Thai Party, to the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) yesterday, September 16.

Advertisements

The audio recordings were aired for the first time last Wednesday, September 11, on the Inside Thailand TV show, hosted by Danai Ekmahasawat. In one of the clips, a man whose voice closely resembles Prawit’s is heard asking about the repayment of money owed to him. The recording, however, lacks specific details regarding the origin or use of the money.

Prompong indicated that the conversation in the clip suggests a demand for repayment, which he believes could constitute grounds for Prawit’s prosecution under the Amlo law. He urged an investigation into the matter, underscoring Prawit’s position as a political post holder who served in the Prayut Chan-o-cha government.

“Amlo should trace Prawit’s money trail along with those of individuals named O and Pod, who were mentioned in the recordings and implicated in the repayment issue.”

In response to the allegations, the PPRP has threatened to sue Danai, the acting director of MCOT Plc Co, which provides airtime for the Inside Thailand programme, for damages. PPRP Secretary-General, Paiboon Nititawan, announced plans to pursue legal action against the parties involved for wiretapping and disseminating content obtained from wiretapping.

“Even though a coup announcement introduced the anti-bugging law, it remains enforceable today with the status equivalent to a Supreme Court ruling.”

Following the release of the audio clips, Prompong also petitioned the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to initiate an ethics probe against Prawit. He remarked yesterday that the content of the recording has raised suspicions that the payment discussed might have originated from illegal activities, reported Bangkok Post.

ORIGINAL STORY: AI scandal: PPRP slams fake Prawit leadership ambition audio clip

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) vehemently denied the authenticity of an explosive audio clip, which allegedly features its leader, General Prawit Wongsuwan expressing his desire to lead the country. The party insists the clip is an AI-generated fake.

The controversial recording was aired on the popular programme Inside Thailand, alongside three other voice clips supposedly involving Prawit. In the first clip, a man is heard discussing his ambition to become “Number 1” after serving as deputy and working closely with the prime minister.

“I’ve been a deputy and worked for the prime minister for a long time… now I want the people to give me a chance to be number 1,” the voice declared.

In response, another voice urged, “You should try to communicate with the people.”

However, PPRP spokesman Police Lieutenant General Piya Tawichai quickly dismissed the recordings as fraudulent. After consulting both Prawit and deputy party leader Chaiwut Thaanakamanusorn, Piya stated that the two men denied the voices were theirs.

“We believe the clips were created using AI.”

Piya also criticised the programme for failing to verify the clip’s authenticity.

The second clip reportedly featured a heated conversation where one man refused to step down as party leader and mentioned money distribution. The third discussed ministry appointments, allegedly within the Interior Ministry.

The final clip, however, took a dramatic twist when Interior Ministry Permanent Secretary Suttiphong Julcharoen admitted his voice was featured. He acknowledged discussing the dissolution of a party while Prawit was deputy prime minister, overseeing security and the Interior Ministry, reported Bangkok Post.

Prawit was recently embroiled in another controversy when he slapped a reporter as he walked to his car in a heated exchange. The News Broadcasting Council of Thailand (NBCT) and the Thai Broadcast Journalists Association have formally requested House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha to investigate Prawit’s actions. NBCT president Supan Rakchuea revealed that the video captures Prawit appearing visibly frustrated before resorting to physical aggression.