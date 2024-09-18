Whoscares? Scam alert app is here to call out the cons in Thailand

Gogolook, the brains behind the wildly popular Whoscall app, have unleashed a game-changer: Scam Alert, and it’s rocking the scene thanks to a team-up with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

A whopping 11 heavy-hitter organisations are on board this powerhouse initiative, including telecom giants, police forces, top banks, the National Cyber Security Agency, the Central Investigation Bureau, and the Thailand Consumer Council.

NBTC’s top dog, Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, is buzzing about the mission to crank up scam awareness among Thais.

“Cybercrime has become a significant threat affecting not only consumers, but also state agencies and businesses.”

In a major push to crack down on cyber crooks, the NBTC has teamed up with law enforcement and private firms to fortify Thailand’s telecom sector. This collaboration has led to standardised safety guidelines aimed at guarding against cybercrime.

Introducing Scam Alert, the new brainchild of Gogolook and the NBTC, poised to make Thailand’s digital landscape safer through knowledge-sharing and united efforts between public and private sectors.

Gogolook Thailand’s chief honcho, Manwoo Joo, sounded the alarm on the escalating scourge of scams that hit hundreds of thousands of Thais every year. From March 2022 to July 2024, these fraudulent activities have racked up a staggering 70 billion baht in damages!

According to the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) Report 2024, confidence is shaky, with just 55% of Thais feeling capable of spotting scams, while a massive 89% frequently encounter them. Tricksters are upping their game with slick schemes involving unsolicited calls, spam messages, and phoney news articles and websites.

In the first half of this year alone, Whoscall intercepted nearly 19 million scam calls. Joo unveiled that Scam Alert is crafted to be the ultimate public resource, delivering real-time updates from law enforcers and free educational content from private partners, available in both free and premium app versions, reported Bangkok Post.

Whoscall users who enable notifications will get immediate alerts on menacing scam threats like authority impersonation, ransomware, hefty financial cons, phishing attacks, and identity theft. The Scam Education Content feature pools vital info to raise scam awareness and educate on various frauds plaguing different sectors, said Joo.

“Scam prevention begins with access to timely information from verified sources. Through the Whoscall app, users can be protected from online threats via Scam Alert and take advantage of available features in both free and premium versions for enhanced protection.”