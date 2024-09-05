Palang Pracharath executives including key MPs jump ship

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Caretaker Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow and five key executives of the Palang Pracharath Party resigned from their posts yesterday, sparking speculation about the party’s future.

A well-placed source revealed that the six executives have already notified the Election Commission (EC), adding that their departure was imminent.

Among those leaving with Thamanat were influential figures such as Samphan Mayusoh, Narathiwat MP; Atthakorn Sirilattyakorn, Chachoengsao MP; Boonsing Warinrak, Thamanat’s adviser; Boonying Nitikanchana, Ratchaburi MP; and Pai Leeke, Kamphaeng Phet MP.

The resignations sent shockwaves through the political landscape, with insiders suggesting Thamanat’s fallout with Palang Pracharath leader General Prawit Wongsuwan was the catalyst.

Thamanat, who once served as the party’s secretary-general, had been left out of the new government coalition under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Speculation is rife that Palang Pracharath’s internal rift became unbridgeable, forcing Thamanat to form his faction within the party, with loyal members rallying behind him.

The political drama doesn’t stop there. Three of Thamanat’s allies have already secured Cabinet positions: Narumon Pinyosinwat as Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister; Itthi Sirilatthayakorn as Deputy Agriculture Minister; and Thamanat’s younger brother, Akara Prompow, as Deputy Agriculture Minister.

Meanwhile, Palang Pracharath is set to hold a general meeting tomorrow to reappoint its executive committee, reducing the number of members to 19. Paiboon Nititawan, the party’s deputy leader, is tipped to be nominated as the new secretary-general, while General Prawit is expected to stay on as party leader, reported The Nation.

In related news, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives plans to request Cabinet approval to utilise lands from state agencies for royally initiated projects. Thamanat announced the proposed resolution during a meeting at the Office of Agricultural Economics focused on assessing these projects.

In other news, Thailand’s political scene has been rocked by an incident involving General Prawit. The former deputy prime minister is now facing calls for an ethics inquiry after being caught on video slapping a reporter during a tense exchange on August 16.