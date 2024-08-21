Slapgate scandal: Prawit faces ethics inquiry

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand’s political scene has been rocked by an incident involving Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader, General Prawit Wongsuwon. The former deputy prime minister is now facing calls for an ethics inquiry after being caught on video slapping a reporter during a tense exchange last Friday.

The News Broadcasting Council of Thailand (NBCT) and the Thai Broadcast Journalists Association have formally requested House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha to investigate Prawit’s actions. NBCT president Supan Rakchuea revealed that the video captures Prawit appearing visibly frustrated before resorting to physical aggression.

“This is not the first time for this kind of behaviour by this politician… We are talking about ethics and the mass media doing its duty, which must be protected.”

The confrontation began when the reporter questioned Prawit about the House’s election of Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Pheu Thai Party leader, as the new prime minister. Instead of a measured response, the politician’s reaction turned violent, raising serious concerns about the treatment of journalists in Thailand.

Supan emphasised the need for a standard of conduct, urging that politicians respect the role of the media.

“If sources or politicians are not willing to answer, please just say ‘no comment.’”

The complaint cites clauses 12 and 13 of the code of conduct for MPs, which demand respect for others and prohibit any threatening or insulting behaviour. Possible consequences for Prawit could include a formal warning, condemnation, or an apology to the House.

Adding to Prawit’s woes, Palang Pracharath is also facing internal strife. Party Secretary-General Thamanat Prompow announced the formation of an independent faction loyal to him, comprising 29 MPs. This rebellion stems from speculation that Thamanat, who has a controversial past, might not be nominated for a Cabinet position in the new government, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, the PPRP embattled secretary-general dropped a political bombshell at a press conference. The caretaker agriculture minister is widely expected to renounce his loyalty to the party leader, Prawit, in a dramatic turn of events that could shake the party to its core.