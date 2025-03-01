Potential lucky numbers predicted for March 1 lottery draw

Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

The lottery draw today, March 1, is generating significant interest, with several numbers being highlighted as potentially lucky. The draw, organised by the Government Lottery Office, is set to take place in Phang Nga province at the Le Erawan Hotel in Mueang Phang Nga district. The excitement is further fuelled by recent noteworthy events that have inspired popular number predictions.

A variety of numbers are currently trending, such as 72, 92, 90, 58, 57, 54, 17, 73, 49, 82, 95, 67, 25, 68, 03, 34, and 99. In Phang Nga, the area code 076 and the number 58, representing the current governor, are gaining attention. The governor was born in 1975 and is 50 years old, soon turning 51. The governor’s residence number is 560, while the lottery venue’s address is 67/8 Village 3.

A tragic accident in Prachin Buri, where 18 people lost their lives at kilometre 213, has led to numbers like 304, 040, 030, 330, 213, 18, 49, 25, and 14 becoming popular picks. Additional numbers related to recent events include the Thai Cabinet meeting in Songkhla with vehicle registration 5 ขส 45, and a traditional Chinese calendar suggesting numbers such as 694, 492, 69, 94, and 24.

There is also a strong belief in numbers associated with religious figures and rituals. At Wat Sam Prachum in Ang Thong, numbers like 65 and 224 were derived after a firecracker offering. Optimus Prime-themed numbers are popular, including 40, 44, 47, 407, 447, and 449. Residents have spotted numbers from a golden crab, such as 632, 622, and 188, and from a sacred termite mound, like 1, 8, and 3.

Other numbers include 521, 211, 52, 11 from a century-old tree, and 120 from an abandoned house. The renowned fortune teller Mae Nam Nueng suggests numbers 10, 15, 14, 05, 04, 54, and 1054. Predictions from A. Notty include 15, 17, 57, 10, 157, and 150. The comedian Ped Chuen Yim visited Phra Phutthachinarat in Phitsanulok and shared numbers 8, 1, 1, preferring 8 and 5. Lastly, DJ Matum’s new car registration, ญ 8398, has also caught the attention of lottery enthusiasts, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, as night fell on a Buddhist holy day, hopeful villagers gathered around a century-old neem tree near an abandoned house in the rice fields of Nong Sai village, Surin province, seeking lucky lottery numbers.

On February 26, locals in Mueang district performed a ritual, offering flowers, incense, candles, and red drinks to the sacred tree. After lighting incense to inform the spirits, they scraped its bark, applied powder, and patiently awaited numbers to appear.

Resident Lone, 47, said the massive tree had stood since his birth and believed the holy day increased their chances of receiving spiritual blessings for luck.