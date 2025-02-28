Bangkok bans offerings at Optimus Prime statue for traffic safety

A towering Optimus Prime statue in Bangkok’s Samphanthawong district has become an unexpected shrine, drawing crowds of locals and tourists eager to offer gifts for good luck. However, local government officials have now banned the practice, citing safety concerns due to heavy traffic on Charoen Krung Road.

The statue gained attention after a local shop owner credited it with bringing them unprecedented sales success.

In a bid to honour the supposed blessing, the owner of Sunset, a nearby store, kept a promise by offering 99 glasses of red drinks after meeting sales targets for three consecutive months.

This sparked a wave of followers who began placing similar offerings at the feet of the towering robot.

Word of the statue’s “miraculous” powers quickly spread, attracting not only locals but also curious tourists.

The scene of worshippers kneeling before a giant action figure soon became a viral sensation, blending pop culture with traditional Thai superstition.

Yesterday, February 27, concerned by the growing crowds and potential safety risks, Pinich Kanchanachusak, a member of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council for Samphanthawong, led a team to inspect the site.

Accompanied by Chanyapak Chamnikla, assistant director of Samphanthawong district, and other officials, they observed the chaos caused by pedestrians crossing the busy road to reach the statue.

Officials warned nearby businesses against encouraging the practice of making offerings, highlighting the dangers posed to both pedestrians and motorists. Officials also checked the legality of business registrations and permits to ensure compliance with city regulations.

“The location of the statue near the Khao Lam Roundabout makes it a safety hazard. People crossing the road to make offerings are at serious risk of accidents,” said an official from the Samphanthawong district office.

Despite the ban, the Optimus Prime statue continues to draw admirers, proving to be both a tourist attraction and a source of intrigue for those hoping for a stroke of luck. Nearby shop owners have agreed to cooperate with government officials, ensuring that no further offerings are placed at the site, reported KhaoSod.