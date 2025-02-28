Bangkok bans offerings at Optimus Prime statue for traffic safety

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, February 28, 2025
225 1 minute read
Bangkok bans offerings at Optimus Prime statue for traffic safety
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A towering Optimus Prime statue in Bangkok’s Samphanthawong district has become an unexpected shrine, drawing crowds of locals and tourists eager to offer gifts for good luck. However, local government officials have now banned the practice, citing safety concerns due to heavy traffic on Charoen Krung Road.

The statue gained attention after a local shop owner credited it with bringing them unprecedented sales success.

Advertisements

In a bid to honour the supposed blessing, the owner of Sunset, a nearby store, kept a promise by offering 99 glasses of red drinks after meeting sales targets for three consecutive months.

This sparked a wave of followers who began placing similar offerings at the feet of the towering robot.

Related Articles

Word of the statue’s “miraculous” powers quickly spread, attracting not only locals but also curious tourists.

The scene of worshippers kneeling before a giant action figure soon became a viral sensation, blending pop culture with traditional Thai superstition.

Bangkok bans offerings at Optimus Prime statue for traffic safety | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Yesterday, February 27, concerned by the growing crowds and potential safety risks, Pinich Kanchanachusak, a member of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council for Samphanthawong, led a team to inspect the site.

Advertisements

Accompanied by Chanyapak Chamnikla, assistant director of Samphanthawong district, and other officials, they observed the chaos caused by pedestrians crossing the busy road to reach the statue.

Officials warned nearby businesses against encouraging the practice of making offerings, highlighting the dangers posed to both pedestrians and motorists. Officials also checked the legality of business registrations and permits to ensure compliance with city regulations.

“The location of the statue near the Khao Lam Roundabout makes it a safety hazard. People crossing the road to make offerings are at serious risk of accidents,” said an official from the Samphanthawong district office.

Bangkok bans offerings at Optimus Prime statue for traffic safety | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Laotian Times

Despite the ban, the Optimus Prime statue continues to draw admirers, proving to be both a tourist attraction and a source of intrigue for those hoping for a stroke of luck. Nearby shop owners have agreed to cooperate with government officials, ensuring that no further offerings are placed at the site, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Phrae businessman found dead after going missing overnight Thailand News

Phrae businessman found dead after going missing overnight

6 hours ago
Elongated log damages car radiator on Thai bypass road Thailand News

Elongated log damages car radiator on Thai bypass road

6 hours ago
Drunk Russian man caught in Rayong for drinking beer without paying Thailand News

Drunk Russian man caught in Rayong for drinking beer without paying

6 hours ago
Bangkok bans offerings at Optimus Prime statue for traffic safety Bangkok News

Bangkok bans offerings at Optimus Prime statue for traffic safety

6 hours ago
Blade runner: Thai man’s knife attack on father sparks standoff Crime News

Blade runner: Thai man’s knife attack on father sparks standoff

6 hours ago
Drunk man repeatedly punches woman outside Nonthaburi salon (video) Thailand News

Drunk man repeatedly punches woman outside Nonthaburi salon (video)

7 hours ago
Unleashed pitbull mauls young girl in terrifying attack in Thailand Thailand News

Unleashed pitbull mauls young girl in terrifying attack in Thailand

7 hours ago
18-wheel truck crash in Phatthalung injures 4, damages van Thailand News

18-wheel truck crash in Phatthalung injures 4, damages van

7 hours ago
Thai woman accuses police of false arrest, assault, and attempted theft Thailand News

Thai woman accuses police of false arrest, assault, and attempted theft

7 hours ago
Surin locals hunt lottery numbers at temple ceremony Thailand News

Surin locals hunt lottery numbers at temple ceremony

7 hours ago
Bigamy bombshell: Drama unfolds as husband hooks second catch Thailand News

Bigamy bombshell: Drama unfolds as husband hooks second catch

7 hours ago
Opposition demands probe into NACC&#8217;s Prawit asset case Thailand News

Opposition demands probe into NACC’s Prawit asset case

8 hours ago
Deadly cobra snagged in Trang, residents eye lottery jackpot Thailand News

Deadly cobra snagged in Trang, residents eye lottery jackpot

8 hours ago
Thailand Anti-Discrimination Bill set for Cabinet approval by April Thailand News

Thailand Anti-Discrimination Bill set for Cabinet approval by April

8 hours ago
Netizens condemn foreign motorists for reckless driving in Phuket Phuket News

Netizens condemn foreign motorists for reckless driving in Phuket

8 hours ago
Durian sour: Thailand unearths illegal land grab by Chinese investors Thailand News

Durian sour: Thailand unearths illegal land grab by Chinese investors

9 hours ago
Labour Ministry backs export of Muay Thai coaches to Hong Kong Thailand News

Labour Ministry backs export of Muay Thai coaches to Hong Kong

9 hours ago
Scaly situation: Bangkok mulls over monitor mayhem in the city Bangkok News

Scaly situation: Bangkok mulls over monitor mayhem in the city

9 hours ago
Senate votes to ban small mesh nets for night fishing Thailand News

Senate votes to ban small mesh nets for night fishing

9 hours ago
Spanish YouTuber arrested for possession of protected animals Thailand News

Spanish YouTuber arrested for possession of protected animals

9 hours ago
Shiny Airy Freely solo exhibition debuts at Siam Paragon Things To Do

Shiny Airy Freely solo exhibition debuts at Siam Paragon

9 hours ago
Top US Navy official praises Pattaya police for flawless security Pattaya News

Top US Navy official praises Pattaya police for flawless security

9 hours ago
Cable crackdown: Thailand bridges gap on cybercrime Business News

Cable crackdown: Thailand bridges gap on cybercrime

10 hours ago
Chinese couple busted at Phuket condo for illegal business Phuket News

Chinese couple busted at Phuket condo for illegal business

10 hours ago
Top cop gunned down after mosque prayers in Pattani Thailand News

Top cop gunned down after mosque prayers in Pattani

11 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, February 28, 2025
225 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Drunk Russian man caught in Rayong for drinking beer without paying

Drunk Russian man caught in Rayong for drinking beer without paying

6 hours ago
Blade runner: Thai man’s knife attack on father sparks standoff

Blade runner: Thai man’s knife attack on father sparks standoff

6 hours ago
Drunk man repeatedly punches woman outside Nonthaburi salon (video)

Drunk man repeatedly punches woman outside Nonthaburi salon (video)

7 hours ago
Unleashed pitbull mauls young girl in terrifying attack in Thailand

Unleashed pitbull mauls young girl in terrifying attack in Thailand

7 hours ago