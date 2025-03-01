Fire in Pattaya hotel causes alarm, no injuries reported

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 1, 2025
160 2 minutes read
Fire in Pattaya hotel causes alarm, no injuries reported
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A minor fire at a hotel on Soi Buakhao, Pattaya, sent Thai and foreign guests into a panic on Thursday evening, February 27. Thick smoke billowed through the building, spreading from a third-floor room to the lower levels, raising alarms among residents. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the damage was minimal.

Emergency services were alerted at around 10pm, prompting firefighters to rush to the scene with two fire engines. Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke pouring from the upper floors, quickly filling the hotel lobby. While the hotel’s name is currently being withheld due to ongoing investigations, officials confirmed that the fire originated from a wooden sculpture of the Hindu Goddess Kali.

Advertisements

Firefighters took just 30 minutes to bring the situation under control, but the statue sustained significant damage.

The cause of the fire was traced to a ritual performed by 35 year old guest Nannapas, who had lit candles, joss sticks, and benzoin earlier in the day as part of a Hindu prayer ceremony. Speaking to reporters, she insisted she had extinguished all flames before leaving the hotel. However, hours later, she received a frantic call from hotel staff alerting her to smoke emerging from her room.

Related Articles

Fire in Pattaya hotel causes alarm, no injuries reported | News by Thaiger

While the fire was swiftly contained, the incident caused widespread concern, particularly among foreign tourists staying at the hotel. Some guests were seen evacuating in distress, fearing a larger blaze. Police are now investigating the exact cause of ignition, urging caution when using open flames indoors, reported The Pattaya News.

The fire serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of unattended candles and incense, particularly in enclosed spaces. Hotel management has yet to issue a formal statement, but officials have assured that safety measures will be reviewed to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Advertisements

Fire in Pattaya hotel causes alarm, no injuries reported | News by Thaiger

In similar news, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports will compensate the families of those who died in the Khao San Road hotel fire with 1 million baht each, while injured victims will receive 500,000 baht.

The blaze erupted at The Ember Hotel on December 29 last year, claiming three lives and injuring seven. Most of the injured remain hospitalised. At the time, 75 guests were inside, including 39 on the fifth floor, where the fire started in room 511, occupied by three South Korean men who were not present. Authorities have yet to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Latest Thailand News
Chanthaburi school sues ex-employee over missing 3m baht milk Thailand News

Chanthaburi school sues ex-employee over missing 3m baht milk

9 minutes ago
Pattaya businessman attacked in broad daylight Pattaya News

Pattaya businessman attacked in broad daylight

29 minutes ago
Phuket to host Thailand Biennale 2025, showcasing global art Phuket News

Phuket to host Thailand Biennale 2025, showcasing global art

43 minutes ago
Police seize 2.3 million meth pills on Mittraphap Road Thailand News

Police seize 2.3 million meth pills on Mittraphap Road

1 hour ago
Tourists flock to Kham Chanod Island for lottery blessings Thailand News

Tourists flock to Kham Chanod Island for lottery blessings

3 hours ago
Tiktok to invest 300bn baht in Thai tech hub development Thailand News

Tiktok to invest 300bn baht in Thai tech hub development

3 hours ago
Patong road rage: Pickup driver brutally attacks motorist Phuket News

Patong road rage: Pickup driver brutally attacks motorist

3 hours ago
Potential lucky numbers predicted for March 1 lottery draw Thailand News

Potential lucky numbers predicted for March 1 lottery draw

3 hours ago
Fire in Pattaya hotel causes alarm, no injuries reported Pattaya News

Fire in Pattaya hotel causes alarm, no injuries reported

4 hours ago
Deputy PM calls for fair censure debate, no Thaksin targeting Bangkok News

Deputy PM calls for fair censure debate, no Thaksin targeting

4 hours ago
Scorching season begins: Thailand braces for blistering heatwave Thailand News

Scorching season begins: Thailand braces for blistering heatwave

4 hours ago
Thai govt warns foreigners on illegal condo rentals via Airbnb Bangkok News

Thai govt warns foreigners on illegal condo rentals via Airbnb

5 hours ago
Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal business on Koh Phangan Thailand News

Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal business on Koh Phangan

5 hours ago
Thunderstorms forecast for Bangkok and four regions Bangkok News

Thunderstorms forecast for Bangkok and four regions

5 hours ago
What to do in Bangkok this March 2025 Things To Do

What to do in Bangkok this March 2025

7 hours ago
Phrae businessman found dead after going missing overnight Thailand News

Phrae businessman found dead after going missing overnight

21 hours ago
Elongated log damages car radiator on Thai bypass road Thailand News

Elongated log damages car radiator on Thai bypass road

21 hours ago
Drunk Russian man caught in Rayong for drinking beer without paying Thailand News

Drunk Russian man caught in Rayong for drinking beer without paying

22 hours ago
Bangkok bans offerings at Optimus Prime statue for traffic safety Bangkok News

Bangkok bans offerings at Optimus Prime statue for traffic safety

22 hours ago
Blade runner: Thai man’s knife attack on father sparks standoff Crime News

Blade runner: Thai man’s knife attack on father sparks standoff

22 hours ago
Drunk man repeatedly punches woman outside Nonthaburi salon (video) Thailand News

Drunk man repeatedly punches woman outside Nonthaburi salon (video)

22 hours ago
Unleashed pitbull mauls young girl in terrifying attack in Thailand Thailand News

Unleashed pitbull mauls young girl in terrifying attack in Thailand

22 hours ago
18-wheel truck crash in Phatthalung injures 4, damages van Thailand News

18-wheel truck crash in Phatthalung injures 4, damages van

22 hours ago
Thai woman accuses police of false arrest, assault, and attempted theft Thailand News

Thai woman accuses police of false arrest, assault, and attempted theft

23 hours ago
Surin locals hunt lottery numbers at temple ceremony Thailand News

Surin locals hunt lottery numbers at temple ceremony

23 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 1, 2025
160 2 minutes read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Phuket to host Thailand Biennale 2025, showcasing global art

Phuket to host Thailand Biennale 2025, showcasing global art

43 minutes ago
Police seize 2.3 million meth pills on Mittraphap Road

Police seize 2.3 million meth pills on Mittraphap Road

1 hour ago
Tourists flock to Kham Chanod Island for lottery blessings

Tourists flock to Kham Chanod Island for lottery blessings

3 hours ago
Tiktok to invest 300bn baht in Thai tech hub development

Tiktok to invest 300bn baht in Thai tech hub development

3 hours ago