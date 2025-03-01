Fire in Pattaya hotel causes alarm, no injuries reported

A minor fire at a hotel on Soi Buakhao, Pattaya, sent Thai and foreign guests into a panic on Thursday evening, February 27. Thick smoke billowed through the building, spreading from a third-floor room to the lower levels, raising alarms among residents. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the damage was minimal.

Emergency services were alerted at around 10pm, prompting firefighters to rush to the scene with two fire engines. Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke pouring from the upper floors, quickly filling the hotel lobby. While the hotel’s name is currently being withheld due to ongoing investigations, officials confirmed that the fire originated from a wooden sculpture of the Hindu Goddess Kali.

Firefighters took just 30 minutes to bring the situation under control, but the statue sustained significant damage.

The cause of the fire was traced to a ritual performed by 35 year old guest Nannapas, who had lit candles, joss sticks, and benzoin earlier in the day as part of a Hindu prayer ceremony. Speaking to reporters, she insisted she had extinguished all flames before leaving the hotel. However, hours later, she received a frantic call from hotel staff alerting her to smoke emerging from her room.

While the fire was swiftly contained, the incident caused widespread concern, particularly among foreign tourists staying at the hotel. Some guests were seen evacuating in distress, fearing a larger blaze. Police are now investigating the exact cause of ignition, urging caution when using open flames indoors, reported The Pattaya News.

The fire serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of unattended candles and incense, particularly in enclosed spaces. Hotel management has yet to issue a formal statement, but officials have assured that safety measures will be reviewed to prevent similar incidents in the future.

In similar news, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports will compensate the families of those who died in the Khao San Road hotel fire with 1 million baht each, while injured victims will receive 500,000 baht.

The blaze erupted at The Ember Hotel on December 29 last year, claiming three lives and injuring seven. Most of the injured remain hospitalised. At the time, 75 guests were inside, including 39 on the fifth floor, where the fire started in room 511, occupied by three South Korean men who were not present. Authorities have yet to determine the exact cause of the fire.