Port, theme park, and F1 dreams: Tycoon’s vision for Jakarta

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:58, 29 November 2024| Updated: 16:58, 29 November 2024
61 1 minute read
Port, theme park, and F1 dreams: Tycoon’s vision for Jakarta
Photo courtesy of Bloomberg

A Formula 1 race in Jakarta? That’s just one of the audacious ideas from Sugianto Kusuma, one of Indonesia’s wealthiest tycoons, as he transforms a former slum into a multibillion-dollar metropolis. From a bustling port to luxury hotels, the ambitious project is aiming to put North Jakarta on the global map.

Kusuma, better known locally as Aguan, is spearheading the development of Pantai Indah Kapuk Dua (PIK 2), a sprawling US$16 billion real estate project just 15 minutes from the capital’s international airport.

Advertisements

“It’s going to require huge spending, but we are not building everything in one go,” said Kusuma, whose Agung Sedayu Group co-owns the project. “This isn’t a short-term project, future generations can continue it.”

Already a success story, PIK 2 has seen a surge in demand, with initial property sales tripling last year. Kusuma’s stock has soared by an eye-popping 70,000% since 2021, cementing its place as Indonesia’s top-performing property stock. His vision includes the country’s largest convention centre, set to open next September, a five-star global hotel, and even a race track to attract events like F1.

Related news

The project, a collaboration with fellow billionaire Anthoni Salim, seeks to draw tourists to Jakarta, a city overshadowed by Bali’s allure.

“Why don’t they spend a longer time in Jakarta? Because it doesn’t have much to offer. At PIK 2, we will create everything they need.”

While Indonesia faces fierce competition for hosting an F1 race, Kusuma remains undeterred. The ambitious town, already boasting gated communities, restaurants, and golf courses, is being positioned as a tourist magnet with world-class infrastructure.

Advertisements

With talks underway with partners from China and Singapore for a port, PIK 2 is shaping up to be much more than a real estate project—it’s a bold bet on Jakarta’s future, reported Bangkok Post.

Port, theme park, and F1 dreams: Tycoon’s vision for Jakarta | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Reuters via Bangkok Post

In related news, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan led a star-studded delegation to the bustling 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), held from November 4 to 6 at Shanghai’s grand National Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Latest Thailand News
Thaksin hits the road to boost Pheu Thai’s PAO hopes Eastern Thailand News

Thaksin hits the road to boost Pheu Thai’s PAO hopes

35 minutes ago
Thai man jumps from reversing pickup as it crashes into 27 vehicles Bangkok News

Thai man jumps from reversing pickup as it crashes into 27 vehicles

41 minutes ago
Drowning in chaos: Pattani floods shut down hospitals South Thailand News

Drowning in chaos: Pattani floods shut down hospitals

49 minutes ago
Bangkok reviews overpass closure plan amid traffic concerns Bangkok News

Bangkok reviews overpass closure plan amid traffic concerns

56 minutes ago
Thai man loses 1.8 million baht in online scam Crime News

Thai man loses 1.8 million baht in online scam

1 hour ago
Old friends, new deals: Singapore PM makes visit to Thailand Bangkok News

Old friends, new deals: Singapore PM makes visit to Thailand

1 hour ago
Phuket sands turn to gold as Sansiri digs deep for economic jewel Business News

Phuket sands turn to gold as Sansiri digs deep for economic jewel

1 hour ago
Pattaya police smash cross-border Chinese loan shark syndicate Crime News

Pattaya police smash cross-border Chinese loan shark syndicate

2 hours ago
Thailand to host 2025 SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games with 2 billion baht budget Events

Thailand to host 2025 SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games with 2 billion baht budget

2 hours ago
Illegal labour scandal: Over 50 foreign workers nabbed in Pattaya Crime News

Illegal labour scandal: Over 50 foreign workers nabbed in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Arip turbocharging TechXPro marketing to ignite gadget craze Business News

Arip turbocharging TechXPro marketing to ignite gadget craze

2 hours ago
Saphan Hin: Woman’s body washes ashore, sparking investigation Crime News

Saphan Hin: Woman’s body washes ashore, sparking investigation

2 hours ago
Illegal jet ski blitz: Phuket clamps down on rogue operators Crime News

Illegal jet ski blitz: Phuket clamps down on rogue operators

2 hours ago
KEX Express delivers change: Shifting gears to new markets (video) Business News

KEX Express delivers change: Shifting gears to new markets (video)

3 hours ago
Hat Yai on high alert: Red zone declared amid flood threat South Thailand News

Hat Yai on high alert: Red zone declared amid flood threat

3 hours ago
Songkhla floods wash away bookings in Hat Fai wipeout (video) Business News

Songkhla floods wash away bookings in Hat Fai wipeout (video)

3 hours ago
Thai man rapes 10 year old girl on boat and sells her explicit videos Crime News

Thai man rapes 10 year old girl on boat and sells her explicit videos

3 hours ago
Pathum Thani: Lost buffalo found after escape from slaughterhouse Central Thailand News

Pathum Thani: Lost buffalo found after escape from slaughterhouse

3 hours ago
Phuket evolves into a global wellness tourism leader Phuket Travel

Phuket evolves into a global wellness tourism leader

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s economy shifts into gear but auto industry hits a bump Business News

Thailand’s economy shifts into gear but auto industry hits a bump

3 hours ago
Baaa-d news for smugglers: 90 goats herded to safety by Thai cops Crime News

Baaa-d news for smugglers: 90 goats herded to safety by Thai cops

3 hours ago
Driver escapes unscathed after bus catches fire in central Thailand Central Thailand News

Driver escapes unscathed after bus catches fire in central Thailand

4 hours ago
Thailand unveils plan to boost SMEs, tackle substandard imports Business News

Thailand unveils plan to boost SMEs, tackle substandard imports

4 hours ago
Police in Uthai Thani build new shrine after lottery wins Northern Thailand News

Police in Uthai Thani build new shrine after lottery wins

4 hours ago
Khon Kaen man killed by coconut tree Thailand News

Khon Kaen man killed by coconut tree

4 hours ago
Business NewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai man jumps from reversing pickup as it crashes into 27 vehicles

Thai man jumps from reversing pickup as it crashes into 27 vehicles

Published: 16:41, 29 November 2024
Drowning in chaos: Pattani floods shut down hospitals

Drowning in chaos: Pattani floods shut down hospitals

Published: 16:33, 29 November 2024
Bangkok reviews overpass closure plan amid traffic concerns

Bangkok reviews overpass closure plan amid traffic concerns

Published: 16:26, 29 November 2024
Rice and shine: Parboiled prices soar as global markets heat up

Rice and shine: Parboiled prices soar as global markets heat up

Published: 16:19, 29 November 2024
Check Also
Close