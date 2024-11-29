What to do in Bangkok this weekend (November 29 to December 1)

Published: 18:03, 29 November 2024
127 4 minutes read
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (November 29 to December 1)
Image via The Wonder of Wine at EKKALUCK (modified)

It’s Friday night already, so it’s time to have some fun. Still deciding how to spend the weekend? Bangkok’s buzzing with exciting events ready to spice up your plans. Sip on exquisite wines, start the festive cheer early, explore inspiring art, or lose yourself in the rhythm of live music. This weekend, the city’s energy is yours to enjoy!

Here’s your guide to the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend (November 29 to December 1).

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (November 29 to December 1)

Kill The Keg #3rd Edition at CALM Bangkok

Kill The Keg #3rd Edition at CALM Bangkok, one of the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend
Image via Kill The Keg #3rd Edition at CALM Bangkok

Date & Time: Friday, November 29, from 4.30pm

Location: CALM Bangkok, 231/2, Soi Sukhumvit 31 (Soi Sawasdee), Sukhumvit Road Khlong Ton Nuea Sub-District, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Price: Free entry

CALM Bar is back with its third keg challenge! The mission is simple: finish six 20-litre kegs of Chang Lager to unlock free-flow beers from the seventh. With prices dropping as each keg is conquered, the stakes rise with every pint. In addition, DJ Ugo will spin house disco beats.

The Wonder of Wine at EKKALUCK

The Wonder of Wine at EKKALUCK
Image via The Wonder of Wine at EKKALUCK

Date & Time: Saturday, November 30, from 6.30pm

Location: EKKALUCK Bangkok, 22 Sukhumvit 53 Alley, Klongton Nua, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Price: THB 1,890++ per person, including 7 wines and unlimited canapés

The Wine Merchant and EKKALUCK team up for The Wonder of Wine, a night of fine wine and Thai-inspired flavours. You can sample seven exceptional wines, including whites, reds, and Champagne from names like Billecart-Salmon and Pavie Macquin, paired with creative canapés. Highlights include grilled Canadian lobster with green curry sauce, pan-seared USA scallops in a spicy lime cream, and premium cold cuts and cheeses.

Sundae Kids: 10 Years of Lost and Found at River City Bangkok

Sundae Kids: 10 Years of Lost and Found at River City Bangkok
Image via Sundae Kids: 10 Years of Lost and Found at River City Bangkok

Date & Time: Saturday, November 28 to Sunday, January 26

Location: River City Bangkok, 23 Soi Charoen Krung 24, Talat Noi, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100

Price: Start from THB 100

The “Sundae Kids: 10 Years of Lost and Found” exhibition offers a thoughtful exploration of choices, memories, and paths not taken. Celebrating a decade of storytelling, the artists behind Sundae Kids present their largest showcase yet. The collocetion will feature comic-inspired characters, vivid animations, and their most ambitious works, including grand acrylic paintings and sculptures. Plus, you are invited to revisit forgotten moments and reflect on life’s crossroads.

Christmas Family Fun Fest at The British Club Bangkok

Christmas Family Fun Fest at The British Club Bangkok, one of the best things to do in Bangkok this week
Image via Christmas Family Fun Fest at The British Club Bangkok

Date & Time: Sunday, December 1, from 10.30am

Location: The British Club Bangkok, 189 Silom 18, Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Price: THB 2,300 (members) / THB 2,800 (non-members) / THB 1,000 (children 5 to 16 years old)

It’s already December this Sunday, and it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. And if you want to celebrate the festivities early, The British Club Bangkok is hosting Christmas Family Fun Fest on its Back Lawn. You can look forward to holiday games, a raffle, and a programme designed to bring everyone together in the spirit of the season.

MedMusic in the Park at Benchakitti Park

MedMusic in the Park at Benchakitti Park
Image via MedMusic in the Park at Benchakitti Park

Date & Time: Sunday, December 1, from 4.00pm to 8.30pm

Location: Amphitheater, Benchakitti Park, Ratchadaphisek Rd, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Price: Free entry

MedPark Hospital is hosting ‘MedMusic in the Park,’ a free concert at Benchakitti Park, blending iconic rock classics with Bangkok’s green urban scenery. Scheduled as part of the hospital’s commitment to community well-being, the event invites the public to enjoy music in a relaxed outdoor setting. With support from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and other organisations, this concert reflects MedPark’s broader vision of sustainability and social impact.

Zing Choir Bangkok’s Zingmas 2024

Zing Choir Bangkok's Zingmas 2024
Image via Zing Choir Bangkok’s Zingmas 2024

Date & Time: Sunday, December 1, from 4.00pm

Location: Lancester Bangkok, 1777 Phetchaburi Rd, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310

Price: THB 200 (adults) / THB 150 (children)

The Zing Choir Bangkok will present their Zingmas 2024 performance in collaboration with the Immanuel Orchestra this Sunda, from 4pm at the Lancaster Bangkok Hotel. Before and after the performance, you can explore a small Christmas market hosted by the hotel from 2.30 to 7 pm, featuring a selection of food and beverage stalls.

A quick overview of things to do in Bangkok this weekend (November 29 to December 1)

Event Name Location Date & Time Price
Kill The Keg #3rd Edition CALM Bangkok, 231/2 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Watthana, Bangkok 10110 Friday, November 29, from 4.30pm Free entry
The Wonder of Wine EKKALUCK Bangkok, 22 Sukhumvit 53 Alley, Watthana, Bangkok 10110 Saturday, November 30, from 6.30pm THB 1,890++ per person (includes 7 wines & canapés)
Sundae Kids: 10 Years of Lost and Found River City Bangkok, 23 Soi Charoen Krung 24, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100 Saturday, November 28 to Sunday, January 26 Starting from THB 100
Christmas Family Fun Fest The British Club Bangkok, 189 Silom 18, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500 Sunday, December 1, from 10.30am THB 2,300 (members) / THB 2,800 (non-members) / THB 1,000 (children)
MedMusic in the Park Amphitheater, Benchakitti Park, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110 Sunday, December 1, from 4.00pm to 8.30pm Free entry
Zing Choir Bangkok’s Zingmas 2024 Lancaster Bangkok, 1777 Phetchaburi Rd, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310 Sunday, December 1, from 4.00pm THB 200 (adults) / THB 150 (children)

So, are you ready to have fun? Happy weekend!

If you want to see international musicians live, check out our updated list of concerts in Bangkok to look forward to in 2024.

