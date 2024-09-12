World’s best hotel: Bangkok’s Mandarin Oriental steals the show

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:33, 12 September 2024| Updated: 17:33, 12 September 2024
56
World’s best hotel: Bangkok’s Mandarin Oriental steals the show
Photo courtesy of MICHELIN Guide

Bangkok’s iconic Mandarin Oriental Hotel has officially snagged the prestigious title of the Best Hotel in Asia and the World, according to The Telegraph’s Hotel Awards.

The British media giant, known for its high standards, placed the luxurious Thai retreat at the top of its 2024 list, beating fierce global competition. This award comes after The Telegraph’s hotel and destination experts combed through a staggering 10,000 hotel reviews to determine the crème de la crème.

In a glowing review, Lee Cobaj, the head Asia judge, couldn’t contain her admiration.

“There is simply nowhere else like it. The Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, is the most wonderful hotel in the world, and to paraphrase Noël Coward, I am fonder of it than ever.”

Related news

The lavish property wasn’t the only one making waves in the rankings. Hot on its heels were Europe’s top contender, Ballyfin in Ireland, followed by Ellerman House in South Africa, Hong Kong’s Peninsula Hotel, and Les Prés d’Eugénie in France—all securing coveted spots in the top five.

Thailand also enjoyed another moment of glory with Six Senses Yao Noi, a serene hideaway, landing an impressive 21st place in the highly competitive awards, reported Pattaya Mail.

In related news, the popular travel booking platform, Agoda, included Thailand among the world’s destinations that tourists cannot get enough of. Other countries at the top of the ranking were Japan and South Korea. Agoda had just released the Return Visitor Ranking on September 5 after surveying travellers who had recently booked their next trip on the platform. The survey suggested that more than half of the respondents visited their favourite places repeatedly.

In other news, Maya Bay, located on the idyllic Phi Phi Islands in Krabi province, has been named the 5th-best beach in the world for 2024 by Beach Atlas, a website based in the United Kingdom. This prestigious recognition places Maya Bay at the top of the list not only in Thailand but also as the number one beach across the ASEAN region.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

