Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan led a star-studded delegation to the bustling 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), held from November 4-6 at Shanghai’s grand National Exhibition and Convention Centre. Thailand took centre stage, flaunting its rich soft power in a bold bid to dazzle the international crowd.

Opening triumphantly, Pichai inaugurated the Thailand Pavilion to elevate the nation’s global image and radiate its vibrant culture. This year, the Department of International Trade Promotion went all out, deploying 20 Thai businesses across a sprawling 250-square-metre space. Their showcase spotlighted Thailand’s finest in food, lifestyle, fashion, and creative services.

Top Thai brands, including Thai Select and premium Thai rice, were prominently displayed, vying for a coveted spot in the Chinese market’s hearts (and shopping baskets). With a projected trade value of at least a whopping 60 million baht, expectations were sky-high, said the 63 year old minister.

The CIIE, celebrated as the globe’s premier import-focused expo, is instrumental in cracking open international markets, boosting economic partnerships, and widening China’s trade openness.

The extravaganza drew 172 countries and regions into a dazzling dance of commerce, featuring 3,600 exhibitors. Among these, 80 Thai participants proudly demonstrated the nation’s soft power prowess, from tantalising treats and thrilling films to the mesmerising martial art of Muay Thai.

In a brilliant collaborative endeavour, various partner agencies set up shop at the expo. The Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce stood out, exhibiting beloved Thai products like Mama instant noodles, S. Khonkaen Foods Plc’s gourmet delights, and Chabaa’s refreshing fruit juices, reported Bangkok Post

In a spicy twist, seven ministry trade promotion offices across China joined forces with 37 Thai Select restaurants in major cities, Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, with the dual aim of tantalising tastebuds and promoting the blockbuster movie, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies.

The economic dance between Thailand and China is set ablaze with electrifying projects shaping bilateral bonds. China’s role as Thailand’s largest trading partner is unmistakable, seen in modern sectors like electric vehicles, infrastructure, and the digital economy, Pichai said.

“These bold ventures mark a new era of economic camaraderie, heralding a golden age of growth in the ‘Golden Year of Friendship’ in 2025, as we commemorate the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China diplomatic harmony.”

