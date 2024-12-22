Nationwide elections set for February 1, excluding 29 provinces

Picture courtesy of Thairath

Nationwide elections for provincial administrative organisation presidents and councillors are scheduled for February 1, as confirmed by the Office of Election Commission. The registration for candidacy is open from December 23 to December 27.

In 29 provinces, however, elections for PAO presidents will not occur on that day because these presidents vacated their positions before the end of their terms this month. Only provincial councillor elections will proceed in these areas on February 1.

Advertisements

EC secretary-general Sawang Boonmee is set to supervise the PAO president race in Ubon Ratchathani today, marking the final election before the February 1 polls.

The Ubon Ratchathani election is shaping up to be a competitive three-horse race. The candidates include Kan Kaltinan from Pheu Thai, who is a former PAO president, Sitthipol Laohawanich representing the People Party, and independent candidate Jittrawan Wangsupakitkosol, reported Bangkok Post.

Local officials are anticipating a voter turnout of approximately 65%.

In related news, candidates from influential Ban Yai political families emerged victorious in the Provincial Administration Organisation (PAO) chair elections across three provinces.

The PAO elections, held on August 5 in Ayutthaya, Chai Nat, and Phayao, saw unofficial winners linked to the Bhumjaithai Party, the United Thai Nation Party, and the Pheu Thai Party.

Advertisements

In Ayutthaya, Somsong Phancharoenworakul, a five-time chairwoman of the Ayutthaya PAO, significantly outpaced her opponent, Watcharapong Radomsittipat. Watcharapong, previously the chairman of tambon Ban Mai Administrative Organisation (TAO), received 114,063 votes, running under the Kao Mai Ayutthaya group, which uses the colour orange associated with the Move Forward Party. Meanwhile, Somsong secured a commanding 245,457 votes. Somsong is the mother of Bhumjaithai MP and Deputy Education Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul. Her niece, Pimprueda Tanjararak, is also an MP for the party in the province. Jitthana Yingthaweelapha claimed victory in Chai Nat, defeating Sutthipoj Chue-apaiwong, a former MP candidate for the Move Forward Party (MFP).