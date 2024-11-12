Phuket council election set for February 1 next year

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

The Phuket Election Commission (PEC) confirmed that the election for the new president and council members of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) is set for Saturday, February 1, 2025. The decision has stirred some concern, as Parit Wacharasindhu, a member of the People’s Party in the House of Representatives, pointed out the potential impact on voter turnout.

Elections must be held within 45 days after the term of current officeholders expires, which this year lands on a Sunday. Consequently, the election is scheduled for the preceding Saturday, February 1, as clarified by the Election Commission (EC) in their announcement.

The commission further explained that the election could not be arranged for Sunday, January 26, 2025, because new electoral districts need to be declared across 76 provinces, allowing candidates time to engage with the community and campaign.

The preparation for this election involves ensuring compliance with election laws, including verifying candidates’ qualifications and rights. This nationwide election will involve approximately 90,000 polling stations, which are tasked with delivering ballot boxes to specified locations, all adhering to the Local Government Election Act 2019.

Candidate registration will be open from December 23 to 27. The election director for the provincial administrative organisation is tasked with reviewing candidates’ qualifications and any prohibitions within seven days of the registration deadline, which is January 3, 2025. The list of approved candidates will be publicly posted by January 6.

Director Onphin Achivasuk of the Phuket Election Commission confirmed in August that Phuket will have 24 PPAO electoral districts. These include 14 voting districts in Mueang Phuket district, seven in Thalang district, and three in Kathu district. The current terms for the PPAO Council members and the PPAO President conclude on December 19, reported Phuket News.

Rewat Areerob, the current PPAO President from the Phuket Yatdai Party, was elected on December 20, 2020. The Phuket Yatdai Party currently holds 20 of the 24 seats on the PPAO Council, while the Khon Baan Rao Party and the Gao Na Party hold three and one seat, respectively.

In line with Thai election law, there will be a 24-hour alcohol sale ban starting at 6pm on January 31 until 6pm on February 1. This ban applies nationwide, and violations can result in a fine of up to 10,000 baht or up to six months in jail, or both.

