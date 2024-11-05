Moo Deng picks Trump: Baby hippo makes US election prediction (video)

Photo courtesy of The Independent UK

In a bizarre twist of international fanfare, Thailand’s beloved baby pygmy hippo, Moo Deng, has waded into the 2024 US presidential race with her vote—and it’s got social media roaring. Just one day before the American Election Day, this Internet-famous hippo from Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri made her pick clear in a delightfully fruity showdown.

In a video released yesterday, November 4, zookeepers presented Moo Deng with two watermelons, each carved with the names of the two major candidates: Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris. Moo Deng waddled right over and chomped on the Trump-labelled watermelon, while her larger hippo friend seemed to favour the Harris option. While the three month old hippo certainly can’t cast an official vote, her prediction has already captured the hearts of millions online.

As election polls reveal a nail-bitingly close race, Moo Deng’s pick adds a touch of whimsy to the high-stakes showdown. The latest polling average from FiveThirtyEight shows Harris narrowly leading by a single point, with early votes favouring her by 55% among women—a demographic expected to play a decisive role. Meanwhile, an outlier poll from Iowa has boosted Democratic spirits, showing Harris in a surprising lead in the critical swing state.

Candidates are making last-ditch appeals, with Harris rallying alongside stars like Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey in Philadelphia, and Trump holding a rally in Pennsylvania, where both need a chunk of the state’s 19 electoral votes to secure victory.

Moo Deng’s antics have only amplified her popularity, with fans around the world charmed by her playful videos shared by zookeeper Atthapon Nundee. Born at Khao Kheow Open Zoo to parents Jona and Tony, she’s their seventh calf and a rising star in her own right.

As polls fluctuate, one thing is certain: no matter the election’s outcome, the world can’t get enough of the adorable “bouncy pork” hippo and her unexpected political leanings, reported The Independent UK.

