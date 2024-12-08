Thai government delays 10,000-baht handout amid election concerns

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: 09:36, 08 December 2024| Updated: 09:36, 08 December 2024
87 1 minute read
Thai government delays 10,000-baht handout amid election concerns
Picture courtesy of Makkawan Wannakul

The Thai government is gearing up for the second phase of its 10,000-baht cash handout, anticipated to be rolled out by the end of February, as confirmed by government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub. This initiative aims to provide financial support to the elderly, with the proposal already submitted to the Cabinet. However, a few concerns have led to a week’s delay in the review process.

Initially, the government had planned to distribute the funds before Chinese New Year on February 10. However, this timeline has sparked concerns, particularly from a former election commissioner, who highlighted the potential legal implications.

Advertisements

He pointed out that the distribution coincides with local elections for provincial administrative organisation chiefs. Somchai Srisutthiyakorn expressed concerns that the 40-billion-baht budget (US$1.17 billion) allocation could be perceived as an attempt to influence public opinion during the election period.

“The government could face accusations of using the budget to sway public opinion ahead of the local elections,” Somchai warned, reflecting the sensitivity around the timing of the handout.

Related news

Despite these concerns, Jirayu firmly believes that the distribution will proceed by the end of February. The handout is a one-time payment aimed at supporting 4 million elderly citizens.

Eligibility for the scheme requires recipients to be over 60 years old. Additionally, they must register through the Tang Rat app, ensuring their monthly income does not exceed 70,000 baht (US$2,050) and their bank deposits remain under 500,000 baht (US$14,670), reported Bangkok Post.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat added that individuals who benefitted from the first phase of the handout in late September, even if they are over the age of 60, will not qualify for this second phase. The focus is on reaching those who have not yet received assistance, aiming to extend support to a broader group of elderly citizens in need.

Advertisements
Latest Thailand News
Drunk Thai officer&#8217;s gunfire terrorises Pattaya, subdued in standoff Crime News

Drunk Thai officer’s gunfire terrorises Pattaya, subdued in standoff

2 seconds ago
Pattaya nightclub raid: 54 arrested for drug use Crime News

Pattaya nightclub raid: 54 arrested for drug use

12 minutes ago
Patong Festival traffic warning: Road closures from 4pm to 8pm Phuket News

Patong Festival traffic warning: Road closures from 4pm to 8pm

24 minutes ago
Phuket residents oppose Nebu Resort over traffic and privacy concerns Phuket News

Phuket residents oppose Nebu Resort over traffic and privacy concerns

37 minutes ago
Yala tackles flood crisis with dam plans and relief efforts South Thailand News

Yala tackles flood crisis with dam plans and relief efforts

51 minutes ago
Pattaya scrap collector loses 2,000 baht in tricycle theft Crime News

Pattaya scrap collector loses 2,000 baht in tricycle theft

1 hour ago
Russian tourist drowns at Pattaya Beach, CPR efforts fail Pattaya News

Russian tourist drowns at Pattaya Beach, CPR efforts fail

1 hour ago
Thai couple arrested for job scam, duping victims for 70,000 baht Bangkok News

Thai couple arrested for job scam, duping victims for 70,000 baht

1 hour ago
Thai government delays 10,000-baht handout amid election concerns Thailand News

Thai government delays 10,000-baht handout amid election concerns

2 hours ago
Thai police enlist Interpol in hunt for Moroccan murder suspect Chiang Mai News

Thai police enlist Interpol in hunt for Moroccan murder suspect

2 hours ago
Police seize 6.4 million meth pills in Pathum Thani drug raid Crime News

Police seize 6.4 million meth pills in Pathum Thani drug raid

2 hours ago
Parked car explosion in Chon Buri nearly ignites house on fire Thailand News

Parked car explosion in Chon Buri nearly ignites house on fire

18 hours ago
Teen killed in crash, 400 meth pills found in car Crime News

Teen killed in crash, 400 meth pills found in car

19 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s VAT hike: Restaurant and hotel sectors&#8217; suggestions Business News

Thailand’s VAT hike: Restaurant and hotel sectors’ suggestions

19 hours ago
Man found with 18 stab wounds in rice field, CCTV footage released Crime News

Man found with 18 stab wounds in rice field, CCTV footage released

20 hours ago
Fatal shooting at Udon Thani concert leaves community in shock Crime News

Fatal shooting at Udon Thani concert leaves community in shock

20 hours ago
Pattaya&#8217;s ongoing struggle of managing railway road traffic Pattaya News

Pattaya’s ongoing struggle of managing railway road traffic

21 hours ago
Chon Buri police officer dismissed for extortion of elderly woman Crime News

Chon Buri police officer dismissed for extortion of elderly woman

21 hours ago
Phuket unveils road safety centre for seven days of danger Phuket News

Phuket unveils road safety centre for seven days of danger

22 hours ago
Thailand seeks return of fishing boat seized by Myanmar Thailand News

Thailand seeks return of fishing boat seized by Myanmar

22 hours ago
Thai pilots oppose foreign pilots on domestic routes amid tourism surge Aviation News

Thai pilots oppose foreign pilots on domestic routes amid tourism surge

23 hours ago
Bangkok named world&#8217;s most visited city with 32.4m tourists Bangkok News

Bangkok named world’s most visited city with 32.4m tourists

24 hours ago
Justice Ministry denies parole rule tailored for Yingluck Shinawatra Politics News

Justice Ministry denies parole rule tailored for Yingluck Shinawatra

1 day ago
Fire destroys five cars in Nonthaburi garage blaze Thailand News

Fire destroys five cars in Nonthaburi garage blaze

1 day ago
Pheu Thai Party proposes bill to limit Thai military&#8217;s power Politics News

Pheu Thai Party proposes bill to limit Thai military’s power

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Mitch Connor

Mitch Connor

Mitch is a Bangkok resident, having relocated from Southern California, via Florida in 2022. He studied journalism before dropping out of college to teach English in South America. After returning to the US, he spent 4 years working for various online publishers before moving to Thailand.

Related Articles

Thai police enlist Interpol in hunt for Moroccan murder suspect

Thai police enlist Interpol in hunt for Moroccan murder suspect

Published: 09:23, 08 December 2024
Police seize 6.4 million meth pills in Pathum Thani drug raid

Police seize 6.4 million meth pills in Pathum Thani drug raid

Published: 09:10, 08 December 2024
Parked car explosion in Chon Buri nearly ignites house on fire

Parked car explosion in Chon Buri nearly ignites house on fire

Published: 16:52, 07 December 2024
Teen killed in crash, 400 meth pills found in car

Teen killed in crash, 400 meth pills found in car

Published: 16:22, 07 December 2024
Check Also
Close