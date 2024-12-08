Thai government delays 10,000-baht handout amid election concerns

Picture courtesy of Makkawan Wannakul

The Thai government is gearing up for the second phase of its 10,000-baht cash handout, anticipated to be rolled out by the end of February, as confirmed by government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub. This initiative aims to provide financial support to the elderly, with the proposal already submitted to the Cabinet. However, a few concerns have led to a week’s delay in the review process.

Initially, the government had planned to distribute the funds before Chinese New Year on February 10. However, this timeline has sparked concerns, particularly from a former election commissioner, who highlighted the potential legal implications.

He pointed out that the distribution coincides with local elections for provincial administrative organisation chiefs. Somchai Srisutthiyakorn expressed concerns that the 40-billion-baht budget (US$1.17 billion) allocation could be perceived as an attempt to influence public opinion during the election period.

“The government could face accusations of using the budget to sway public opinion ahead of the local elections,” Somchai warned, reflecting the sensitivity around the timing of the handout.

Despite these concerns, Jirayu firmly believes that the distribution will proceed by the end of February. The handout is a one-time payment aimed at supporting 4 million elderly citizens.

Eligibility for the scheme requires recipients to be over 60 years old. Additionally, they must register through the Tang Rat app, ensuring their monthly income does not exceed 70,000 baht (US$2,050) and their bank deposits remain under 500,000 baht (US$14,670), reported Bangkok Post.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat added that individuals who benefitted from the first phase of the handout in late September, even if they are over the age of 60, will not qualify for this second phase. The focus is on reaching those who have not yet received assistance, aiming to extend support to a broader group of elderly citizens in need.

