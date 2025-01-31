Thaksin begs Chiang Mai to deliver a landslide victory

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra made a passionate last-minute appeal to his supporters, urging them to turn their loyalty into votes as Chiang Mai gears up for the Provincial Administration Organisation (PAO) elections tomorrow, February 1.

Returning to his home province on Thursday, the 75 year old political titan took the stage in a high-energy rally to back Pichai Lertpongadisorn, the Pheu Thai candidate and incumbent PAO president. Thaksin didn’t mince words, calling on his supporters to deliver a crushing victory.

“Give me only 700,000 votes,” he declared at a rally behind the provincial hall in Mueang district. “Let’s make it decisive without hesitation.”

Thaksin, father of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, framed the election as a stepping stone for Pheu Thai’s comeback in the 2027 General Election, aiming to reclaim lost ground from the opposition People’s Party (formerly Move Forward).

The stakes are high, with 42 PAO council seats up for grabs. Thaksin’s party suffered a humiliating defeat in 2023, when Move Forward swept seven out of 10 Chiang Mai MP seats, leaving Pheu Thai with just two. The billionaire ex-premier made it clear—this election is about revenge and redemption.

His main rival, Pun-Arj Chairatana of the People’s Party, spent today rallying voters in key districts like Mae Rim and Mueang, promising economic growth and a fairer political landscape.

“Please use the election to send a message that Chiang Mai belongs to everyone, not just someone.”

Pun-Arj, backed by former Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat, is counting on young voters and urban support to break Pheu Thai’s grip on Chiang Mai politics, reported Bangkok Post.

As Chiang Mai joins 75 other provinces in tomorrow’s PAO elections, the battle is shaping up to be a fierce referendum on Thaksin’s enduring influence.

Meanwhile, a 24-hour alcohol ban will be in effect from 6pm today, as Thailand prepares for another high-stakes political showdown.