Police track down suspect in murder of woman dumped in garbage bin

Published

 on 

Photo via Facebook อุทิศ อัปการัตน์

Police believe the person responsible for the death of the woman dumped in a garbage bin in the Khao Sok National Park at the border of Phang Nga and Surat Thani is her boyfriend.

Police reported they found evidence in the boyfriend’s home related to the murder of the woman, Suphattra Yodkaew, and is now on the run.

Police identified 38 year old Sukhon Kaewprapas as the 30 year old woman’s murderer after officers from Khian Sa Police Station raided two houses yesterday in the Khian Sa district of Surat Thani owned by Sukhon’s family.

Officers raided the one-storey house of his mother, 58 year old La-iat Kaewprapas, and found similar blue garbage bins to the one the dead woman was stuffed in. Officers also found a blue on Sukhon’s pickup parked outside the house that matched the garbage bin.

La-iat told police she was unaware of any conflict between her son and Suphattra. She said she saw her son on Tuesday at about 12pm and then he disappeared.

At Sukhon’s house, located about 200 metres away from his mother’s home, officers smelled a strong odour of disinfectant but an investigation using a luminol solution to find a blood strain failed to uncover anything.

Police reported that they received good character references about Sukhon from his neighbours.

They said he was polite, humble, and kind. However, the victim’s mother, Puangrak Chaiyasit, provided an alternative view.

She said Sukhon was impolite, and aggressive, and hurt her daughter whenever they had a row.

The search continues for the suspect.

 

ORIGINAL STORY: Body of dead woman dumped in a garbage bin in southern Thailand

Kura Buri Highway Department officers in the southern province of Phang Nga found a dead woman’s body dumped in a garbage bin on the roadside near the Khao Sok National Park at the border of Phang Nga and Surat Thani yesterday. The murderer is still on the run.

Highway department officer Makesuwan Suphannamok told the media that he and his colleagues discovered the dead body when they went to mow the lawn yesterday, December 26. While he was working, he detected a foul stench and spotted a dark blue garbage bin nearby.

Makesuwan said he realised immediately that it was a corpse stuffed inside the bin because it had happened several times before in the national park.

Makesuwan climbed down the cliff to check the bin and found the body of a woman in a plastic bag stuffed inside the bin.

Makesuwan alerted officers at Kapong Police Station via a phone call.

Police arrived at the scene at about 3.30pm and removed the garbage bin from the cliff. The woman was reported to be 30 year old Suphattra Yodkaew. She wore a red sports shirt and black short pants. A number of wounds were spotted all over her body. Some essentials, clothes, cosmetics, dried food, and documents were also found in the garbage bin.

The officers believed that she had been dead for at least three days and might have been murdered somewhere else before the murderer put her in the bin and hid in the area.

Suphattra’s identification card revealed she is from the Khian Sa district of Surat Thani province.

The investigating officer made known that one of his officers in the Khian Sa district will contact Suphattra’s relatives while the investigation goes on to find the killer.

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Recent comments:
Ramanathan.P
2022-12-29 15:38
Another new story will be unfolded by him accusing of the girl being cheating his behind.....it is normal as every incident they will create a story to gain sympathy.  

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
