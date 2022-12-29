Connect with us

Thailand

Bangkok Kempinski renames bar after US Hindu protest

Published

 on 

THE Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok renamed its bar after US Hindus protested, calling it “highly inappropriate.”

“Hanuman Bar” is now called “1897 Lounge.” A martini called the “Hanumantini” has also been renamed, the “1897tini.”

Self-described “distinguished statesman” Rajan Zed, an “acclaimed” US Hindu activist according to his website, previously led many such self-aggrandising campaigns.

In a statement Zed thanked Kempinski Hotels for understanding the concerns of the Hindu community, which he claims to represent, saying they found the name insensitive. Zed said that Hanuman was a Hindu deity, worshipped in temples and home shrines, and not for selling liquor and beef, though numerous other hanuman products are available.

Rajan said…

“We were still waiting for a formal apology from Kempinski Hotels and its CEO Bernold Schroeder for naming a bar and a martini after a sacred Hindu deity in the first place.”

It can only be a matter of time before the Pope takes up arms against the Bloody Mary, or Pattaya legislates against Sex on the Beach.

Hinduism is the oldest and third-largest religion in the world with about 1.2 billion adherents. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled, Zed said.

In Hinduism, Hanuman is known for his incredible strength. Hanuman only adopted a devotional significance about 1,000 years after the composition of the Ramayana, in the 2nd millennium AD, after the arrival of Islamic rule in the Indian subcontinent

The menu of “Hanuman Bar” at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok included wagyu beef tartare, grilled beef, Angus beef burger, beef ragout, and beef Khao pad; besides various kinds of vodka, gin, tequila, whisky, rum, liqueurs, beer, brandy, etc.

Headquartered in Geneva, and Munich, Kempinski, hoteliers since 1897 with reportedly about 80 hotels around the globe, claims to be “Europe’s oldest luxury hotel company” and also claims that their bars “are the epitome of elegance.”

Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok describes itself as a “five-star luxury resort-inspired haven.”

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
BigHewer
2022-12-29 14:28
Identity signaling meets outrage culture. What a load of cr*p.
Pinetree
2022-12-29 14:31
1 minute ago, BigHewer said: Identity signaling meets outrage culture. What a load of cr*p. Agreed, its pathetic . 
Rookiescot
2022-12-29 14:44
13 minutes ago, BigHewer said: Identity signaling meets outrage culture. What a load of cr*p. Been going on for years. https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/feb/02/campaigners-to-fight-on-as-black-bitch-pub-becomes-willow-tree The pub has been called The Black Bitch for over 300 years and its name has nothing to do…
BigHewer
2022-12-29 15:11
25 minutes ago, Rookiescot said: Been going on for years. https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/feb/02/campaigners-to-fight-on-as-black-bitch-pub-becomes-willow-tree The pub has been called The Black Bitch for over 300 years and its name has nothing to do with race.  The world in 100 years will be unrecognizable…

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism16 mins ago

Russians take Thailand by storm
Thailand54 mins ago

Police track down suspect in murder of woman dumped in garbage bin
Thailand1 hour ago

Bangkok Kempinski renames bar after US Hindu protest
Sponsored6 hours ago

Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
Tourism2 hours ago

Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
Insurgency2 hours ago

Patani Colonial Territory not played in Chiang Mai
Expats2 hours ago

Scottish man fights for his life in Thai hospital
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai police rescue pregnant woman walking 600 kilometres from Isaan to Bangkok
Thailand3 hours ago

American man dies after jumping from 3rd floor of Phuket Airport
Thailand4 hours ago

At least 10 dead & 30 injured in fierce casino fire in Cambodia
Crime4 hours ago

Pattaya Police fine Norwegian tourist 5,000 baht for public lewdness
Phuket5 hours ago

German man’s yacht vanishes from Phuket, Thailand
Expats5 hours ago

VIDEO: air rage incident on Thai Smile Airways flight from Bangkok to Kolkata
Video6 hours ago

Which Thai province drinks THE MOST ALCOHOL | GMT
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago

Thailand should impose restrictions on Chinese tourists, says Pheu Thai MP
Tourism21 hours ago

Chinese tourists may bring growing pains to the Thai travel industry
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending