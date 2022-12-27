Body of dead woman dumped in garbage bin in southern Thailand

Connect with us

Photo via Facebook อุทิศ อัปการัตน์

Kura Buri Highway Department officers in the southern province of Phang Nga found a dead woman’s body dumped in a garbage bin on the roadside near the Khao Sok National Park at the border of Phang Nga and Surat Thani yesterday. The murderer is still on the run.

Highway department officer Makesuwan Suphannamok told the media that he and his colleagues discovered the dead body when they went to mow the lawn yesterday, December 26. While he was working, he detected a foul stench and spotted a dark blue garbage bin nearby.

Makesuwan said he realised immediately that it was a corpse stuffed inside the bin because it had happened several times before in the national park.

Makesuwan climbed down the cliff to check the bin and found the body of a woman in a plastic bag stuffed inside the bin.

Makesuwan alerted officers at Kapong Police Station via a phone call.

Police arrived at the scene at about 3.30pm and removed the garbage bin from the cliff. The woman was reported to be 30 year old Suphattra Yodkaew. She wore a red sports shirt and black short pants. A number of wounds were spotted all over her body. Some essentials, clothes, cosmetics, dried food, and documents were also found in the garbage bin.

The officers believed that she had been dead for at least three days and might have been murdered somewhere else before the murderer put her in the bin and hid in the area.

Suphattra’s identification card revealed she is from the Khian Sa district of Surat Thani province.

The investigating officer made known that one of his officers in the Khian Sa district will contact Suphattra’s relatives while the investigation goes on to find the killer.

 

