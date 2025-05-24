Police raid illegal sawmill linked to Chinese operators in Phitsanulok

Saturday, May 24, 2025
Police raid illegal sawmill linked to Chinese operators in Phitsanulok
An illegal sawmill accused of secretly being run by Chinese nationals has been raided in Phitsanulok amid complaints of toxic pollution affecting locals.

Yesterday, May 23, police and forestry officials stormed the veneer processing plant in Chai Nam subdistrict, Wang Thong district, after mounting community concerns about burning wood scraps that released choking smoke and dust.

The operation was led by Police Major General Wacharin Phusit, commander of the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division (NRECD), with senior officers including Deputy Commander Police Colonel Arun Wachirasrisukanya and Police Colonel Natthakrit Noykhampan.

Police arrested four suspects, 30 year old Thanawut and Wanwisa (both surnames withheld), as well as two Chinese nationals, Jiemai and Chengqi. Police seized five chainsaws and confiscated records related to logs and processed wood.

Investigations revealed the business was officially registered under Thanawut’s name, but the Chinese nationals allegedly leased and operated the plant monthly. This arrangement potentially violated Thailand’s foreign ownership laws, suggesting the sawmill was a front for covert Chinese control.

Residents in the area had long complained about the foul odours and dust from burning wood waste, saying it severely impacted their health and quality of life.

“The pollution was unbearable and affected everyone’s daily living,” a local told reporters.

Police charged the suspects with joint possession of chainsaws without permission and running a business harmful to health without proper authorisation, reported KhaoSod.

“We will continue to crack down on environmental crimes and illegal foreign operations that threaten local communities,” said Maj. Gen.Wacharin.

The suspects have been handed over to investigators for further legal action as authorities probe deeper into the sawmill’s operations.

In similar news, the People’s Party has called on the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation to investigate international study programmes allegedly exploited by Chinese nationals to obtain student visas for illegal work in Thailand.

