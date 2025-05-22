Officer’s tragic shooting leaves woman critical in Phitsanulok

Tragedy unfolds amid strained relationship and armed confrontation

Picture courtesy of Matichon

A Border Patrol officer fatally shot himself and critically injured a woman during a confrontation over a personal matter in Mueang district, Phitsanulok province.

Police were alerted to the incident, which took place today, May 21, at 4.45pm, in a house in the Tha Thong subdistrict.

Doctor Rakthin Bamrungsri, an investigative officer from the Mueang Phitsanulok Police Station, led a team including Deputy Provincial Police Commander Phakphum Prabsripoom, Police Colonel Thitipong Jankitjaroenchai from Border Patrol Police 31, and rescue personnel to the scene.

The location, an accounting office, revealed the deceased as 47 year old Yingyong, a squad leader from a local Border Patrol unit. He was found with a gunshot wound to his left temple, with the bullet exiting through the right.

A 9mm firearm was discovered at his feet. Critically injured was 40 year old Pathama, an acquaintance of the deceased, who sustained a gunshot wound from the left cheek to the right. She was rushed to a hospital for emergency treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest that before the incident, Pathama, who works at the accounting office, approached Yingyong, who had been waiting outside on a motorcycle for about five minutes. Colleagues initially mistook the sound of two gunshots for firecrackers.

Approximately 15 minutes later, Pathama called her friends to inform them she had been shot. Yingyong then reportedly used the same 9mm gun to shoot himself, reported KhaoSod.

The likely cause of the incident stems from Yingyong’s stress, as Pathama discovered he was already married to someone in Kamphaeng Phet province. Their relationship had turned tumultuous, leading to frequent arguments.

In a state of distress, Yingyong allegedly consumed beer before attempting to resolve the situation. However, the discussion turned tragic when an agreement could not be reached.

In similar news, in a harrowing incident in Nakhon Pathom, a man gunned down a woman in front of her 11 year old son before taking another woman hostage. The suspect was later apprehended by police, who believe the motive stemmed from a dispute over money he claimed the victim had cheated him out of.

Officer's tragic shooting leaves woman critical in Phitsanulok

