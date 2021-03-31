Police announce return of drink driving checkpoints, just in time for Songkran | Thaiger

Thailand
Police announce return of drink driving checkpoints, just in time for Songkran
Thailand’s deputy police chief says drink-driving checkpoints will return from tomorrow, following a 6-month hiatus to weed out corrupt practices. Last October, national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk put a stop to all police checkpoints, including those checking for drink driving offences, after several complaints of corruption among officers. Following an overhaul, his deputy, Damrongsak Kittiprapas, says the checks will return in some locations, including Bangkok, from tomorrow.
According to a Nation Thailand report, the police checks will include drink-driving checkpoints where drivers may be subject to breathalyser tests. Damrongsak says the use of CCTV cameras, including body cams on officers, will ensure transparency.
“To ensure transparent operations by officers at these checkpoints, police have started installing CCTV cameras at the points as well as body cameras on officers to record their interaction with road users. Checkpoints in some provinces are now ready to operate again, such as in Bangkok, Ubon Ratchathani, and Nakhon Ratchasima.”
He adds that the checkpoints will have a sign informing drivers that CCTV is in use. If anyone wishes to file a complaint, the signs will also provide the phone number of the local commanding officer. Damrongsak says the checkpoints are being re-instated in time for the upcoming Songkran holiday, when tens of thousands of people are expected to take to the road.
“We want to start opening these checkpoints as early as April 1, as the Songkran festival is approaching, and a high volume of traffic is expected. Having these DUI checkpoints will greatly help reduce road accidents caused by drunk driving.”
He adds that procedures have been put in place to weed out unauthorised checkpoints, with all official stations now included in a specially designed database.
“Besides installing CCTV cameras, we have established the Traffic Police Checkpoint Control database to list all checkpoints in the areas to reduce an overlap. Commanding officers can use this database to easily check if there are any unauthorised checkpoints in their areas.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
Drug trafficking in Thailand spikes following Myanmar coup, volunteers keep close eye on border
Thailand has faced a spike in methamphetamine trafficking across the Mekong River following the military coup in neighbouring Myanmar. Local volunteers along the river are now helping out to identify potential drug smugglers disguised as fishermen.
The volunteers tip off police when they see suspicious activity since they can’t make arrests and confronting a drug trafficker could be dangerous.
One volunteer says he tipped off police about suspected drug traffickers carrying packages from their boats and hidding the drugs in the grass along the riverbank. He says the suspects were later arrested with 5 million methamphetamine pills known as “yaba,” meaning “crazy drug.”
The Golden Triangle, where Laos, Thailand and Myanmar meet, has been notorious for drug smuggling for decades. For many insurgent and militant groups in Myanmar border towns near Thailand and Laos, synthetic drug production is a main source of revenue.
Crime syndicates in Myanmar are likely using the military takeover to their advantage to strengthen their positions and increase synthetic drug production, according to Jeremy Douglas from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. He says “the pieces are in place to scale up” the drug trade.
Even though border patrol has tightened along the Thai-Myanmar border, drug traffickers are using a route through Laos, crossing the Mekong River to smuggle the drugs to Thailand. With the uptick in supply, the price of methamphetamine has dropped to a low of 50 baht (around $1.60 USD).
SOURCE: AFP
Crime
21 year old accused of defrauding more 100 people in surfskate board scam
A 21 year old Thai man is accused of cashing in on the new surfskate trend by allegedly scamming more than 100 people with damages valued at more than 2.7 million baht. Apparently, he advertised preorders for surfskate boards on Facebook and victims of the scam say they paid in full for the boards, but never received their orders.
Surfskating, which has rapidly grown in popularity in Thailand, is also known as “carveboarding” after the brand name Carveboard. The boards are longer than traditional skateboards and are designed to allow movements similar to surfing.
A Facebook post on the group page “Surf & Skate Market Thailand” advertised brand-name surfskate boards for 9,000 to 35,000 baht each. To preorder a board, customers must pay 30% upfront, according to the post.
But victims of the scam say that when they contacted the seller, they were told they would get a 1,000 baht discount if they paid in full. The orders were never delivered. Victims say the seller continued to make excuses.
10 people, including a Thai media news anchor, filed a complaint with the Crime Suppression Division. The complaint says at least 112 people fell victim to the scam and the damages are valued at around 2.7 million baht.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai Visa
Crime
Woman warns of paying cash on delivery after being scammed
A woman is warning internet users to beware of accepting parcels by paying cash on delivery after being allegedly scammed. According to Thai Residents, the woman says she accepted a package without knowing she didn’t order it, paying 590 baht in cash. Once she opened the package, she saw a pink t-shirt with a note that said, “I am sorry, I need the money to pay for my father’s medical bills. I need to make it in time or my father might lose his life. This is all the money I have.”
The woman says she wasn’t sure if the note was true, but if it wasn’t, she wished the scammer to have a terrible life. She says even if the note’s message was true, it was still like stealing money. Other netizens who saw her post, say they think the scammer probably printed hundreds of the same note and sending it in packages to many unassuming people.
This isn’t the first time a COD payment method has been used as a way to steal money. According to Thai Residents, many have commented online that they were also scammed. Cash on delivery is popular in Thailand as it has been a way to avoid online scams, but now criminals have also found a way to use the payment method to trick receivers.
Many have preferred the payment method as it bypasses having to pay with a credit card or bank transfer. It isn’t clear where the potential scammers are getting addresses from in order to send the parcels, but netizens say they are increasingly being targetted.
One of the issues with cash on delivery is that you cannot open the package first before paying. So, accepting a package without knowing what is inside, can be risky especially if you don’t remember ordering anything or have multiple orders.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
