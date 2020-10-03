New police chief stops drink-driving checkpoints over corruption issues | The Thaiger

Thailand
New police chief stops drink-driving checkpoints over corruption issues
Thailand’s new police chief has temporarily placed a stop on drink-driving checkpoints over alleged corruption issues in the police department. Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk made the announcement at a meeting yesterday, just a day after starting his new position.
“There must not be roadside examination. It must be done at a hospital. Above all so that people can have confidence that they will not be cheated. Until we can do that, we will set them at zero for now.”
The new police chief says that there had been “questions” raised about the reliability of testing for alcohol and the final test results following many complaints from people that had been wrongly charged and convicted. As a result, he was suspending the drink-driving checkpoints until “checks and balances” were in place to guarantee transparency.
Suwat has also ordered 5,000 CCTV cameras to be installed in Bangkok in the next 4 months, saying detectives can no longer make excuses about not having cameras capture police operations. He says gambling dens, online gambling or any buying of police positions will not be allowed as he wants all officers to be well-trained to combat the corruption issues that have made the Thai police infamous over the years.
One step is to remove overlapping police roles and hire more officers to patrol areas. Under Thai law, those charged with drunk driving face having their driver’s licenses suspended, up to 10 years in jail and/or a 200,000 baht fine. However, historically, police officers and the courts have been known to be lenient in upholding such laws by giving such law-breakers a suspended sentence. Such a suspension means drivers can get back on the roads without receiving any kind of punishment as long as they are not caught again.
The drink driving issue in Thailand is notorious for causing fatal accidents, with the WHO reporting that 26% of road deaths involve alcohol in the Kingdom.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Road deaths
8 Roi-et volunteers killed, 33 injured in bus crash at Nakhon Ratchasima
7 people have been killed and another 33 injured when a tour bus collided into the back of an 18 wheeler trailer truck in Nakhon Ratchasima early yesterday, on the way to Pattaya. The double decker was travelling on the Nakhon Ratchasima-Kabin Buri road in the Chaimongkhol subdistrict just before 4am Saturday morning when the incident happened. The truck and the bus collided at an intersection. All 8 killed were health volunteers from Roi-et. Police say it appears that the bus was speeding at the time when it smashed into the back of the truck.
When police arrived they found the trailer truck, with Lopburi licence plates, and the double decker bus, which had rolled over onto its side. Emergency responders report that the bus was carrying 40 passengers. Out of those 7 died in the collision and 33 were injured. The injured were rushed to district hospitals.
A preliminary police review of the incident reports that the tour bus was transporting a group of health volunteers from Roi Et (north east) province back home from their trip to Pattaya, Chonburi province (Central Thailand). The driver of the trailer truck driver told police that the bus was speeding and crashed into the rear of his truck.
Police are continuing their investigation, checking CCTV and interviewing witnesses to determine the cause of the incident.
SOURCE: Thai Residents | Nation Thailand

Road deaths
Bangkok DJ dies in high speed crash on notorious ‘death road’
A well known local DJ died early this morning in a high speed car crash on a Bangkok road bend nicknamed “Curve of 100 Deaths.” Police say his car’s speedometer was found stuck at 200 kilometres per hour.
Police suspect 33 year old Annop Poonsripattana was going around a curve when he lost control of the car due to the slippery road conditions from the rain. His black Toyato Altis was found smashed into an electricity pole around 2:30am today. The impact caused Annop to be flung to the back seat. Police say his skull was shattered and his neck broken.
A security guard at a nearby building says heard an explosion and the electricity cut out. The entire area went black, he says. The so called “Curve of 100 Deaths” is near Ratchada Criminal Court in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district. The guard says many fatal crashes happen on the road.
“This area is highly prone to road accidents. Just last week a mother and her small child were killed here.”
The Ratchada Road curve so dangerous that locals honk when driving through the curve to show respect and to ask for permission from the spirits of those who have died there for safe passage, according to Coconuts Bangkok. In the past, many people have left offerings like zebra statues in honour of those who died in car incidents while driving on the road.
Annop played music at many entertainment venues in Bangkok. He was also a contestant in the Take Me Out Thailand TV show in 2015. An autopsy is being done at the Police General Hospital. Electricians are working to fix the electricity pole and restore power.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Coconuts Bangkok
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Coconuts Bangkok

Catch up with the latest daily "Thailand News Today" here on The Thaiger.

Road deaths
1 dead, 2 injured, as out-of-control construction truck ploughs into family car
A man has died, and his parents have been injured, after a construction truck lost control and ploughed into their car, crushing the vehicle and killing the 27 year old driver instantly. The Pattaya News reports that the truck also hit 5 other vehicles in the incident, which occurred in the Minburi district of Bangkok.
The truck driver, named as 41 year old Piean Sricharoen, says he was having problems with the truck’s brake booster while travelling from the central province of Saraburi. While attempting to emergency park in the middle lane to check the booster, the truck began to lose its balance, crashing into surrounding vehicles. One witness confirms the account, saying the truck began to sway back and forth before crashing into the victim’s car, crushing the vehicle, and causing a 7 car pile-up.
Emergency workers arrived on the scene and rushed the dead man’s parents to a nearby hospital. The truck driver has been charged with reckless driving causing death and is in police custody.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Catch up with the latest daily "Thailand News Today" here on The Thaiger.

Toby Andrews
October 3, 2020 at 10:13 am
Good start Khun Police Chief