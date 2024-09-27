Thailand aims to eradicate poverty in two years

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand aims to eradicate poverty and build a prosperous economy within the remainder of its term, an adviser to PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra revealed.

With just over two years left in office, the 38 year old prime minister is determined to ensure that Thais can rise above poverty, stated Surapong Suebwonglee, deputy chairman of the five-member advisory panel appointed by PM Paetongtarn.

Advertisements

The objective is to resolve the country’s economic issues.

“This will pave the way for a prosperous economy to emerge.”

Surapong’s comments followed a meeting between the Thai premier and her advisory team at Baan Phitsanulok, the grand government guest house on Phitsanulok Road.

“Baan Phitsanulok is officially opened,” Paetongtarn announced on her X account, accompanied by photos of her leading her advisory team into the mansion in the Dusit district of Bangkok.

Advisory meeting

Advertisements

This was the first meeting since the prime minister appointed the high-profile advisory group earlier this month. The panel is headed by Pansak Vinyaratn and includes Surapong, Tongthong Chandransu, Phongthep Thepkanjana, and Supavud Saicheua.

Surapong stated after the meeting that Paetongtarn is open to suggestions from advisers who bring extensive experience across various fields. Tongthong will provide insights on civil service reform, while Phongthep, a legal expert, will offer advice on legal affairs to enhance the civil service system.

Supavud, an expert in economic matters, will present ideas on economic policies. Surapong, with his background in public health and soft power development, will contribute his ideas in these areas.

Pansak, with significant political experience and expertise in foreign affairs, has served as an adviser to several former prime ministers, including Paetongtarn’s father, Thaksin Shinawatra.

Surapong added that representatives from the private sector and government officials will also be invited to share their ideas and suggestions at Baan Phitsanulok.

The advisory team will convene every Thursday, with the prime minister in attendance. They will collaborate with the Cabinet and government agencies.

The team has proposed additional economic measures to assist flood victims, alleviate debt burdens, and promote exports by small and medium-sized enterprises.

“These measures will be presented to the prime minister for consideration.”

Built in 1922, Baan Phitsanulok is the official residence of the prime minister, though the only premier to have lived there for an extended period was Chuan Leekpai. The Venetian Gothic mansion has primarily served as a guest house for government VIPs.

Baan Phitsanulok is perhaps best known as the command centre used by former prime minister Chatichai Choonhavan between 1988 and 1991 when Pansak chaired an advisory team.

One of that advisory team’s most famous policies was to turn “battlefields into marketplaces” in a region still recovering from the Vietnam War and turmoil in Cambodia, reported Bangkok Post.