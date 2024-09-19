Bangkok street vendors must be poor enough to operate: BMA

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:58, 19 September 2024| Updated: 17:58, 19 September 2024
74 1 minute read
Bangkok street vendors must be poor enough to operate: BMA
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In a move that’s bound to shake up Bangkok’s bustling street food scene, new City Hall regulations will allow only “poor Thais” to operate as street vendors. The bold rules, signed by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, have sparked controversy with their stringent requirements, including a ban on migrant workers.

Once published in the Royal Gazette, the new rules will go into effect, according to Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, spokesperson for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

Advertisements

Under the regulations, vendors must meet strict criteria: they must be Thai nationals, hold government welfare cards, pay off National Housing Authority properties, and receive welfare allowances from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security. To qualify, their income, after deducting business costs, cannot exceed 300,000 baht annually.

“These rules aim to support low-income Thais while improving public spaces.”

Related news

Each vendor is permitted only one Thai assistant, and the entire operation must comply with public health standards. The rules also demand vendors ensure clear pathways for pedestrians, with a 1.5 to 2 metre-wide walkway, depending on the street size.

Stalls are restricted to 3 square metres and must be positioned on the pavement’s side, at least 50 centimetres away from the road for safety. Additionally, for every 10 stalls, a 3-metre gap must be left as an emergency exit, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, Bangkok City Hall planned to implement stringent measures aimed at regulating street vendors, targeting their income, enforcing tax compliance, and ultimately eliminating hawking on pavements. Governor Chadchart announced these measures following a meeting focused on enhancing the orderliness of the city’s surroundings.

Advertisements

In other news, an underground water pipe leak caused a footpath to collapse beneath the Fai Chai MRT Station in the Bangkok Noi district of Bangkok.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The official Facebook page of the Bangkok Noi District Office shared a picture of the collapsed footpath with a few words at about 4pm on August 25.

Bangkok NewsEconomy NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

TAGTHAi and Google Cloud to transform tourism in Thailand

TAGTHAi and Google Cloud to transform tourism in Thailand

Published: 17:12, 19 September 2024
High stakes: British soccer star&#8217;s £600k cannabis own goal

High stakes: British soccer star’s £600k cannabis own goal

Published: 17:07, 19 September 2024
AirAsia&#8217;s new campaign: Are you always on time? (video)

AirAsia’s new campaign: Are you always on time? (video)

Published: 16:53, 19 September 2024
Brakes off: Bangkok&#8217;s car free day lets tourists cruise sans traffic

Brakes off: Bangkok’s car free day lets tourists cruise sans traffic

Published: 16:46, 19 September 2024