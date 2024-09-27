Roadside bomb injures eight soldiers in Narathiwat

Picture courtesy of Abdullah Benjakat

Eight soldiers sustained injuries in a roadside explosion in Rangae district, Narathiwat, believed to be orchestrated by insurgents. The incident took place when an improvised bomb, tied to a power pole along a local road in Ban Hulu Pare, tambon Tanyongmat, was detonated as a military pickup truck carrying the soldiers drove past.

The blast’s impact toppled the power pole and shattered the vehicle’s windshield and windows. The injured soldiers were promptly transported to Rangae Hospital for treatment.

Security officials reported that the soldiers, from the 4805 Ranger Task Force, were gathering wood for a makeshift camp when the attack occurred. Soldiers suspect local insurgents were behind the attack, said a security official.

In Pattani, security forces heightened their alert status following the theft of surveillance cameras at three locations in tambon Paku, Thung Yang Daeng district. The cameras were stolen from a football field and two intersections, Ban Paku and Ban Sai Khao. The thefts are believed to have occurred between 3pm September 23 and 6pm September 24, reported Bangkok Post.

A local security source indicated that the stolen cameras might be part of a plan to launch an attack on security forces in the province. This potential threat has led soldiers to implement preventive measures.

In related news, a significant reshuffling of police personnel followed a devastating car bomb attack on the Bannang Sata police flats in Yala province, which resulted in one fatality and injured 34 others. This incident occurred yesterday and led to a series of transfers within the police force.

Police Colonel Ranon Surawit has been reassigned to the Southern Border Provinces Investigation Division as its acting superintendent. In his place, Pol. Col. Phrompat Sanitsri will take over as the acting superintendent at the Bannang Sata police station.