PM defends casino complex plan amid public outcry

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has criticised opponents of the planned casino entertainment complex, accusing political adversaries of creating confusion and fuelling opposition.

During the NBT programme, Empowering Thais with PM Paetongtarn, she defended the project, asserting it could attract significant foreign investment and economic benefits without relying on taxpayer funds.

Paetongtarn clarified that the investment would come from private and foreign sources, not public funds, generating tax revenue, particularly from regulated gambling.

She emphasised that the complex would follow in the footsteps of Singapore, featuring hotels, concert venues, convention halls, and a regulated gaming facility, rather than just a casino.

The premier also addressed the importance of responsible gambling, stating that there would be strict regulations, background checks, and security measures to prevent misuse.

Paetongtarn expressed concerns that political agendas were distorting the project’s perception, misleading the public into thinking it would lead the country into vice.

She highlighted examples such as Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and the United States, which have successfully used man-made attractions for economic growth, reported Bangkok Post.

The Bangkok-born PM emphasised that the entertainment complex represents a crucial opportunity to align with global trends, create jobs, and attract tourists year-round, negating the concept of a low season in tourism.

Paetongtarn urged Thailand to seize this opportunity, citing Japan’s plan to transform the Osaka World Expo site into an entertainment complex by 2030 as inspiration.

“When we see things abroad and wonder why Thailand doesn’t have that, this is our chance.”

Despite her defence, opposition voices remain prominent. On the same day, Thanakorn Komkrit, Secretary-General of the Stop Gambling Foundation, raised concerns on Facebook about the potential for casinos to become centres for money laundering.

He referenced a 2024 report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) on casinos, transnational crime, and illicit finance in Southeast Asia, noting that casinos often escape strict regulation, making them susceptible to money laundering.