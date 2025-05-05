PM defends casino complex plan amid public outcry

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner15 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 5, 2025
53 1 minute read
PM defends casino complex plan amid public outcry
Students from the Ramkhamhaeng University Student Organization and Student Council voiced their opposition to legal casinos by staging a protest at Government House on March 17, 2025 | Photo via KhaoSod

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has criticised opponents of the planned casino entertainment complex, accusing political adversaries of creating confusion and fuelling opposition.

During the NBT programme, Empowering Thais with PM Paetongtarn, she defended the project, asserting it could attract significant foreign investment and economic benefits without relying on taxpayer funds.

Paetongtarn clarified that the investment would come from private and foreign sources, not public funds, generating tax revenue, particularly from regulated gambling.

She emphasised that the complex would follow in the footsteps of Singapore, featuring hotels, concert venues, convention halls, and a regulated gaming facility, rather than just a casino.

Related Articles

The premier also addressed the importance of responsible gambling, stating that there would be strict regulations, background checks, and security measures to prevent misuse.

Paetongtarn expressed concerns that political agendas were distorting the project’s perception, misleading the public into thinking it would lead the country into vice.

PM defends casino complex plan amid public outcry | News by Thaiger
Slot machines | Photo via Stokpic/Pexels

She highlighted examples such as Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and the United States, which have successfully used man-made attractions for economic growth, reported Bangkok Post.

The Bangkok-born PM emphasised that the entertainment complex represents a crucial opportunity to align with global trends, create jobs, and attract tourists year-round, negating the concept of a low season in tourism.

Paetongtarn urged Thailand to seize this opportunity, citing Japan’s plan to transform the Osaka World Expo site into an entertainment complex by 2030 as inspiration.

“When we see things abroad and wonder why Thailand doesn’t have that, this is our chance.”

Despite her defence, opposition voices remain prominent. On the same day, Thanakorn Komkrit, Secretary-General of the Stop Gambling Foundation, raised concerns on Facebook about the potential for casinos to become centres for money laundering.

He referenced a 2024 report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) on casinos, transnational crime, and illicit finance in Southeast Asia, noting that casinos often escape strict regulation, making them susceptible to money laundering.

Latest Thailand News
PM defends casino complex plan amid public outcry Thailand News

PM defends casino complex plan amid public outcry

15 minutes ago
Unlicensed healer under scrutiny after brain tumour patient&#8217;s death Thailand News

Unlicensed healer under scrutiny after brain tumour patient’s death

31 minutes ago
Bangkok woman assaulted by gang, mother seek justice (video) Crime News

Bangkok woman assaulted by gang, mother seek justice (video)

46 minutes ago
Raw pork fever claims two lives in Thailand outbreak Thailand News

Raw pork fever claims two lives in Thailand outbreak

1 hour ago
Thai tomboy hospitalised after sedan driver rams and assaults her Thailand News

Thai tomboy hospitalised after sedan driver rams and assaults her

2 hours ago
German homeless after kicked out by Thai wife in Pattaya Pattaya News

German homeless after kicked out by Thai wife in Pattaya

2 hours ago
FACE Bangkok 2025: Meet the sharks of ASEAN Events

FACE Bangkok 2025: Meet the sharks of ASEAN

2 hours ago
Police crackdown on major gambling network in Isaan Thailand News

Police crackdown on major gambling network in Isaan

2 hours ago
Krabi national park vows to punish foreign tourist feeding monkeys Thailand News

Krabi national park vows to punish foreign tourist feeding monkeys

3 hours ago
Thailand to ease foreign business rules, boosting investment appeal Business News

Thailand to ease foreign business rules, boosting investment appeal

3 hours ago
Foreign man slaps Phuket taxi driver and rams van in separate incidents Phuket News

Foreign man slaps Phuket taxi driver and rams van in separate incidents

4 hours ago
Australian man arrested in Thailand over armed robbery charges Bangkok News

Australian man arrested in Thailand over armed robbery charges

5 hours ago
Former village head arrested for fatal shooting in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Former village head arrested for fatal shooting in Samut Prakan

5 hours ago
Foreign restaurateurs accused of stealing menu from Bangkok eatery Thailand News

Foreign restaurateurs accused of stealing menu from Bangkok eatery

5 hours ago
Thai parliament&#8217;s renovation plan criticised amid economic strain Thailand News

Thai parliament’s renovation plan criticised amid economic strain

6 hours ago
Thai motocross rider dies in cliff fall after fleeing wasps Thailand News

Thai motocross rider dies in cliff fall after fleeing wasps

6 hours ago
Bangkok police seize 34,000 counterfeit perfumes worth 4.3m Thailand News

Bangkok police seize 34,000 counterfeit perfumes worth 4.3m

6 hours ago
Bomb in Narathiwat kills police officer during murder investigation South Thailand News

Bomb in Narathiwat kills police officer during murder investigation

6 hours ago
Heavy rain and storms to affect 50 provinces across Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain and storms to affect 50 provinces across Thailand

7 hours ago
Man detained for throwing concrete at vehicles on Bang Na-Trat Road Thailand News

Man detained for throwing concrete at vehicles on Bang Na-Trat Road

1 day ago
Thailand promotes Muay Thai as soft power in Europe and China Thailand News

Thailand promotes Muay Thai as soft power in Europe and China

1 day ago
Surat Thani arrests: youth-targeted online gambling busted Crime News

Surat Thani arrests: youth-targeted online gambling busted

1 day ago
Police dismantle online prostitution ring, arrest 10 in Thailand Crime News

Police dismantle online prostitution ring, arrest 10 in Thailand

1 day ago
Thailand, Malaysia to enhance cross-border transport links Transport News

Thailand, Malaysia to enhance cross-border transport links

1 day ago
Bee attack at Nakhon Ratchasima temple injures over 30 people Thailand News

Bee attack at Nakhon Ratchasima temple injures over 30 people

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner15 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 5, 2025
53 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

PM visits Sakon Nakhon to address water quality, support tourism projects

PM visits Sakon Nakhon to address water quality, support tourism projects

7 days ago
Thailand PM pushes major transport projects in northeast region

Thailand PM pushes major transport projects in northeast region

1 week ago
PM Paetongtarn leaves hospital after fever recovery

PM Paetongtarn leaves hospital after fever recovery

1 week ago
Down with fever: PM Paetongtarn hospitalised after Cambodia trip

Down with fever: PM Paetongtarn hospitalised after Cambodia trip

1 week ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x